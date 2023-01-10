Quavo is one of the biggest Georgia Bulldogs fans in the world. Throughout the last few years, Georgia has consistently been part of the Final Four. Whenever they play or make it to the National Championship, the artist is there to cheer the team on. As you can imagine, that was certainly true on Monday as the Bulldogs were looking to go back-to-back.

Overall, it wasn’t much of a game as the Bulldogs unleashed on the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU were underdogs, however, they didn’t even put up a fight. The final score was 65-7, and if you are a Georgia fan, it was a momentous occasion. Although, for the Horned Frogs, it was an indictment of their high ranking.

Recording artist Quavo looks on during the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Regardless, Georgia fans will take a win like this every single day of the week. They are now the dominant team in college football and have taken over Alabama. Overall, this is great for the school and even better for fans like Quavo who love the team.

Quavo Takes The Field

Following the match, Quavo took to the field where he joined the players and some fans in celebration. The game was played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and the vibe in the stadium was immaculate. Everyone was having a good time, including the artist who had a big smile on his face.

Additionally, this was one final farewell for quarterback Stetson Bennett. While leaving the field in the fourth quarter, he received a massive standing ovation that speaks to his importance to the Georgia program. It was an emotional moment that he will remember for the rest of his life.

Stetson Bennett gets a standing ovation leaving the field 👏#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/dsUVnmHmIH — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2023

Stetson Bennett on receiving a standing ovation in his final college game. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/F8vSno5Ve4 — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2023

Let us know what you thought of the National Championship game, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

