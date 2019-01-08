National Championship
- SportsFlorida State Considering Raising Banner If Undefeated Season Continues"It's only right," one player said.ByBen Mock878 Views
- SportsQuavo Storms The Field After Georgia Wins The National ChampionshipIt was a good night for Georgia football fans.ByAlexander Cole7.7K Views
- SportsDonald Trump Likens LSU Tigers To The Military, Hilarity EnsuesWell, that was weird.ByAlexander Cole989 Views
- TVShannon Sharpe Scolds OBJ For LSU Money Scandal: WatchThis isn't something LSU wants to be dealing with. ByAlexander Cole2.3K Views
- SportsJoe Burrow Claims OBJ Gave Him Real Money Amid InvestigationThere have been conflicting statements.ByAlexander Cole3.9K Views
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Spanks Cop For Attempting To Spoil LSU's CelebrationOfficers were strict about enforcing that 'no smoking' policy.ByKyle Rooney6.3K Views
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Handed Out Fake Money To LSU Football Team After WinPeople were up in arms about OBJ giving the players cash.ByErika Marie5.3K Views
- TVStephen A. Smith Roasted After Predicting A Victory For ClemsonSmith got a taste of his own medicine.ByAlexander Cole1371 Views
- SportsLSU Tops Clemson To Win The CFB National Title, Fans ReactLSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a beast.ByAlexander Cole799 Views
- SportsLSU, Clemson Players Struggle To ID Nas, Seinfeld & Other '90s Icons: WatchLSU & Clemson players fail miserably during a game of "Name The 90s."ByKyle Rooney1357 Views
- SportsThe Rock Narrates LSU's Epic Hype Video Ahead Of National Championship: WatchLSU drops off final hype video, featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.ByKyle Rooney743 Views
- SportsClemson Tigers Sign Dabo Swinney To 10-Year, $93 Million ContractSwinney has won two National titles with the Tigers.ByAlexander Cole3.2K Views
- SportsVirginia Fans Burn Couches To Celebrate National Championship Win: WatchVirginia captured their first National Title on Monday night.ByAlexander Cole691 Views
- SportsClemson Throws Subtle Shade At Alabama With New Championship RingsClemson was sick of the media's love of Alabama.ByAlexander Cole4.7K Views
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Regrets Clemson Basketball Incident: "I Should Be Smarter"Lawrence knows he kind of messed up on that one. ByAlexander Cole5.3K Views
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Enjoyed Donald Trump's Fast Food BuffetThe Clemson quarterback hopes to be back soon.ByAlexander Cole6.1K Views
- SportsDrake Banned From Supporting Alabama By Ex-Player Eryk AndersDrizzy has been banished from hopping on the Crimson Tide bandwagon.ByAlexander Cole6.1K Views
- SportsSen. Lindsey Graham Says Clemson's National Title Win May Help Resolve Government ShutdownThe government has been shut down now for 18 days.ByAlexander Cole1.9K Views
- SportsClemson's Clelin Ferrell Channels Suge Knight In Post-Game SpeechClelin Ferrell delivers Suge Knight-esque recruiting pitch.ByKyle Rooney2.4K Views
- SportsDabo Swinney Says Clemson Are One Of The Best Teams Of All TimeThe comments come after a big National Championship win.ByAlexander Cole852 Views