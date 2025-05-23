Air Jordan 12 "Michigan" PE Honors National Championship Glory

The Air Jordan 12 Michigan Football “National Championship” PE has finally surfaced, nearly two years after the Wolverines capped off a perfect 15-0 season. Designed exclusively for Michigan players, this commemorative pair is not slated for public release, making it one of the rarest PEs of recent memory.

With a sleek look and detailed branding, it’s a bold tribute to one of the most dominant seasons in college football history. The Air Jordan 12 has always stood out in the Jordan line for its unique build and performance pedigree.

Inspired by the Japanese Rising Sun flag and a 19th-century women's shoe design, it became a key silhouette in 1997 when Michael Jordan wore it during the Bulls’ fifth championship run. Known for its durability, the 12 was built for impact, perfectly fitting for a football-centric celebration.

This "Michigan" PE comes with deep navy uppers, metallic gold accents, and crisp white midsoles. On the heel tab, one shoe displays the Jumpman and Jordan label, while the other sports the University of Michigan’s iconic block “M.”

The outsoles feature translucent panels with custom championship graphics. The photos provided offer a detailed look at this rare, championship-level sneaker that blends school pride with Jordan legacy.

The Air Jordan 12 Michigan Football “National Championship” PE features a navy textile upper with a reptilian texture, suede mudguards, and crisp white outsoles.

Gold metal eyelets and a matching shank plate add a championship shine. The back heel tabs split the branding between Jordan and Michigan, while the number 23 sits boldly at the heel. Icy outsoles reveal detailed championship graphics, including “15-0” and other celebratory designs.

Gold Jumpman logos sit atop the tongue and heel tab, adding contrast. This is a player-exclusive pair made only for Michigan athletes following their perfect season. It will not release to the public.