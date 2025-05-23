Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" Features An Ultra Rare Detail

Image via GOAT
The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air introduces a gold-lettered twist to a classic look, only a few of pairs will feature this exclusive branding.

The Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” brings a fresh take on a legacy silhouette with an unexpected twist. This upcoming drop adds a layer of rarity, as just 2% of pairs will feature gold “Jordan Rare Air” branding on the tongue.

The remaining 98% will come with classic white text. It’s a small detail, but it’s already shaping up to be a big talking point. This colorway mixes premium materials and nostalgic color blocking with just enough modern edge.

The shoe’s layout stays loyal to Tinker Hatfield’s legendary design, complete with visible Air cushioning and layered paneling. Whether collectors strike gold or not, this release is primed to draw interest.

The Air Jordan 4 debuted in 1989 and quickly became a favorite among basketball fans and sneaker lovers alike. Known for its supportive build and street-ready appeal, the silhouette helped elevate Jordan Brand’s global image.

“Rare Air” versions have appeared before, but this is the first time such a limited variant has been introduced within the same release. The photos show both gold and white branding options, offering a closer look at the production split.

It’s rare that one colorway spawns two separate collector lanes, but this one might just pull it off.

Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Release Date

This pair features a black nubuck base with dark grey suede overlays. Red accents hit the lace wings and outsole, while royal blue details add contrast at the collar and tongue.

The heel tab displays Nike Air branding in white, matching the standard “Rare Air” embroidery on most pairs. However, 2% of the production swaps the white branding for metallic gold. A cream-tinted midsole gives the shoe a slightly aged look, rounding out the vintage feel with a modern twist.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released on July 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

