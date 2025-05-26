Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" Brings Hidden Gem With Gold Tongue

Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air drops this July, with just 2 percent of pairs featuring a gold tongue label that sets them apart.

The Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” is officially landing on July 26th in full-family sizing, and a new in-hand look shows exactly what makes this pair stand out. While the main colorway is striking enough, it’s the ultra rare detail that’s stealing all the attention.

Only 2 percent of all pairs will feature gold “Jordan Rare Air” lettering on the tongue, making this release one of the most quietly exclusive drops of the summer. The Jordan 4 has always been about bold structure and iconic design.

Tinker Hatfield designed it in 1989 with an exposed air unit, breathable mesh, and support wings. Over the years, the silhouette has become a go-to for collaborations, retro colorways, and storytelling drops like this one.

This “Rare Air” version plays with familiar color blocking, combining black nubuck, cement grey suede, red outsoles, and bright blue heel tabs. But it’s the gold tongue text that puts it in a different category altogether. In the photos, the gold branding looks sharp against the black tongue and sets this pair apart from the rest.

The Nike Air on the heel keeps it OG, and the packaging stays classic. If luck hits and you land the gold-letter version, you’re holding a true sleeper grail.

Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” features a black nubuck upper paired with dark grey suede around the toe. Red and blue accents bring contrast, with hits of red on the lace wings and outsole, and bright blue heel tabs featuring Nike Air branding.

The tongue tag is where things split, only 2 percent of pairs will display gold “Jordan Rare Air” lettering instead of the usual Flight tag. A sail midsole adds a vintage touch beneath the visible Air unit. The pair keeps the silhouette’s signature details while playing with bold color choices and a special twist for collectors.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released on July 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

