Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Is More Than Just A Colorway

The Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” is dropping this July bringing a bold new look to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. This release continues the "Rare Air" theme, paying tribute to unreleased prototypes and creative twists from the brand’s archives.

Built with a mix of black nubuck and Dark Smoke Grey suede, the sneaker pops with Deep Royal Blue accents and Fire Red hits on the Jumpman logo and outsole. One of the most unique features? A removable tongue patch that may conceal a hidden gold Jumpman logo, limited to just 2% of pairs.

Alongside the premium materials and sharp color blocking, this release comes housed in a nostalgic black Jordan box, a subtle nod to early packaging days. That combination of new flair and retro touches makes this pair stand out even among past Air Jordan 4 drops.

In the photos, you can see how the different materials and vibrant colors come together for a clean, modern edge. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 helped define sneaker culture with its visible Air unit, molded wings, and mesh side panels.

This latest edition builds on that legacy, blending storytelling with a little mystery and some serious collector appeal.

Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air”

The Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” features a black nubuck upper paired with Dark Smoke Grey suede around the toe and heel. Deep Royal Blue lands on the inner lining and midsole bump, while Fire Red lights up the lace wings and front outsole.

A removable tongue patch shows "Rare Air" branding, but a rumored 2% of pairs hide a metallic gold Jumpman underneath. Rounding it out is Nike Air branding on the heel and a cream-tinted midsole that adds a vintage touch.

Finally, the pair comes boxed in a retro black “Jordan face” shoebox, cementing its collectible appeal.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released on July 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

