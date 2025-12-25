50 Cent Responds To Backlash Over Donald Trump Jr.'s "Hateful" Shoutout

50 Cent is no stranger to calling other people haters online, but he sometimes forgets that he is the prime example of hater mentality for many folks out there. Donald Trump Jr. certainly agrees, as he controversially gave the G-Unit mogul an Instagram shoutout that spoke to this notion.

Trump Jr.'s post was of a man holding a cardboard sign that displayed the following message: "50 Cent makes me realize I'm not hating to my full potential." "I really need to step up my game!!!" he captioned his post. Later, 50 reposted this message with an IG post of his own, screenshotting the businessman's post and adding the following promise. "Yes lets make 2026 great [thumbs up emoji] I'm in the gym getting ready now! LOL."

However, when The Shade Room covered this on Instagram, many folks reacted negatively to 50 Cent's possible Trump support. Of course, he hasn't outright backed the United States president in the past, but he hasn't been unquestionably against him either. Fif even took to TSR's comments section to voice his feelings. "WTF wrong with y’all over here? the shade room ain’t got s**t on me Denzel voice," he wrote along with a middle finger emoji.

50 Cent's Diddy Documentary

Screenshot via @theshaderoom and @50cent

Of course, one of the main reasons why people are calling Curtis Jackson a hater these days is because of 50 Cent's executive production of Netflix's documentary on Diddy. Sean Combs: The Reckoning was a big hit, and a controversial one too. Many folks accused the production and 50 himself of a biased perspective stemming from decades of personal issues. He has denied any personal hard feelings with the Bad Boy mogul, despite his incessant trolling of him over the years.

As for 50 Cent's politics, this latest assumption about Donald Trump Jr.'s post joins other hip-hop political moves. Namely, there's Nicki Minaj's recent appearance alongside Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event.

At the end of the day, these celebrities are going to move much differently due to their fame, wealth, and access to capital. So take their politics (and hater energies) with a grain of salt.