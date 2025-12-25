50 Cent Responds To Backlash Over Donald Trump Jr.'s "Hateful" Shoutout

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 675 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Backlash Donald Trump Jr Hate Shoutout Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent saw many folks react to Donald Trump Jr. wanting to be as big of a hater as him, and he doesn't understand what the fuss is about.

50 Cent is no stranger to calling other people haters online, but he sometimes forgets that he is the prime example of hater mentality for many folks out there. Donald Trump Jr. certainly agrees, as he controversially gave the G-Unit mogul an Instagram shoutout that spoke to this notion.

Trump Jr.'s post was of a man holding a cardboard sign that displayed the following message: "50 Cent makes me realize I'm not hating to my full potential." "I really need to step up my game!!!" he captioned his post. Later, 50 reposted this message with an IG post of his own, screenshotting the businessman's post and adding the following promise. "Yes lets make 2026 great [thumbs up emoji] I'm in the gym getting ready now! LOL."

However, when The Shade Room covered this on Instagram, many folks reacted negatively to 50 Cent's possible Trump support. Of course, he hasn't outright backed the United States president in the past, but he hasn't been unquestionably against him either. Fif even took to TSR's comments section to voice his feelings. "WTF wrong with y’all over here? the shade room ain’t got s**t on me Denzel voice," he wrote along with a middle finger emoji.

Read More: 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef: A Brief History Of Tension

50 Cent's Diddy Documentary

50 Cent Donald Trump Jr
Screenshot via @theshaderoom and @50cent

Of course, one of the main reasons why people are calling Curtis Jackson a hater these days is because of 50 Cent's executive production of Netflix's documentary on Diddy. Sean Combs: The Reckoning was a big hit, and a controversial one too. Many folks accused the production and 50 himself of a biased perspective stemming from decades of personal issues. He has denied any personal hard feelings with the Bad Boy mogul, despite his incessant trolling of him over the years.

As for 50 Cent's politics, this latest assumption about Donald Trump Jr.'s post joins other hip-hop political moves. Namely, there's Nicki Minaj's recent appearance alongside Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event.

At the end of the day, these celebrities are going to move much differently due to their fame, wealth, and access to capital. So take their politics (and hater energies) with a grain of salt.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Big Meech For Reaching Out To Him Over DMs

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Making Fun Floyd Mayweather Donald Trump Praise Hip Hop News Pop Culture 50 Cent Refuses To Stop Making Fun Of Floyd Mayweather After Donald Trump Praise 2.3K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Adds Some Shade For Lil Meech To His Celebration Of Michael Rainey Jr.'s NAACP Image Award 2.5K
50 Cent Diddy Doesnt Like Donald Trump Rumors Pardon Hip Hop News Politics 50 Cent Tries To Prove That Diddy Doesn't Like Donald Trump Amid Rumors Of A Possible Pardon 1451
50 Cent Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor Irish Presidential Bid Hip Hop News Pop Culture 50 Cent Teases Floyd Mayweather After Conor McGregor Announces Irish Presidential Bid 1410
Comments 0