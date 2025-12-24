50 Cent Receives Unsavory Co-Sign From Donald Trump Jr.

Following the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, there is no denying that 50 Cent is one of the biggest haters in the world. In fact, this was true way before the documentary was made. As we all know, when Fif hates you, he is going to make it known to the world. He will never let up, and he will make sure you suffer.

Overall, there are fans who love this mentality. There are also some fans who find this entirely obnoxious and, in some cases, downright performative. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that there are some unsavory characters who love his demeanor. Evil people are going to empathize with some evic tactics.

That is exactly what we saw from Donald Trump Jr on Christmas Eve, as he offered up a co-sign to 50 Cent. In the Instagram post below, the President's son posted someone holding a poster that reads "50 Cent makes me realize I'm not hating to my full potential."

50 Cent Gets Recognition From The Trumps

You really have to wonder if these are the kinds of co-signs you want. Given everything we have seen from the Trump administration over the past year or so, this isn't the greatest look. However, 50 Cent has never really cared about who is giving him a co-sign. As long as people tune in, he is usually very content with that.

Going into 2026, we imagine that 50 Cent will continue to hate to the fullest extent of his potential. Ja Rule has tried to take aim at the artist as of late, and we could see the two go to war again.