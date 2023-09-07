50 Cent Rips Ja Rule For Depicting Himself As Jesus In Recent Performance

50 Cent and Ja Rule have been at war with one another for a very long time at this point. Overall, their beef started over 20 years ago, and it is still going very strong. However, it does feel one-sided for the most part. Fif loves going after Ja Rule online, especially on Instagram. He does so whenever he gets an opportunity, and unfortunately, Ja usually opens himself up to criticism. Not to mention, 50 has always prided himself on being an internet troll, which makes things that much worse.

Recently, Ja got to perform at the BMI R&b/Hip-Hop Awards. This was a big night got the award show as artists like Ice Spice and Lil Wayne received some big honors. As for Ja, he delivered a performance of his song "One of Us" which came out in the year 2000. The visuals for the performance were a bit over the top as he came out attached to a wooden column and tied up like Jesus. It was all pretty bizarre and 50 Cent did not waste any time coming through with an IG diss.

50 Cent Speaks

"Look at this shit head, is he supposed to be Jesus," Fif asked. "WTF you can’t make this shit up. LOL so stupid!" Many of the commenters agreed with the legend, although some of them felt like he needs to let this beef go immediately. After all, it has been years since this beef was truly part of the mainstream consciousness. Either way, some fans remain entertained by this storyline, and Fif is taking full advantage of that.

Regardless of what Fif said, there is no doubt that the Ja Rule performance was meant to be provocative. That said, let us know how you felt about it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest stories from the biggest artists.

