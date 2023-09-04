50 Cent Compares Chris Brown To A Modern Day Michael Jackson

50 Cent has been no stranger to controversy recently. The rapper could potentially be in legal trouble after he recently threw a microphone into a crowd in frustration. He was upset with repeated audio issues holding back his performance, but the microphone he threw ended up hitting a woman in the crowd. Since the incident, he’s faced quite a bit of public backlash. He’s also become the subject of a battery investigation surrounding the incident.

Today on his Instagram, 50 Cent waded into even more controversy. He shared a painting that depicts Michael Jackson handing his crown off to Chris Brown. In the caption, he doubled down on praising the controversial R&B singer. “I like this, I want a painting like this in black and white. @chrisbrownofficial is really the best sh*t we got out here, but nobody will say it so I gotta say it,” the caption reads. Fans in the comments quickly expressed their disagreement. “Bro this ain’t it, your smoking crack,” the top comment on the post reads. “Michael Jackson, still the king of pop,” another agrees. Check out the full post and all the fan reactions below.

Read More: 50 Cent Celebrates Youngest Son’s Birthday, Young Fan Gets Emotional Meeting Him

50 Cent Says Chris Brown Is “Really The Best Sh*t We Got”

Over the weekend, Lil Wayne also reportedly left a 50 Cent show after being pushed backstage. Wayne was set to make a surprise appearance during the concert but after the incident, he reportedly stormed out. 50 addressed both the Wayne incident and the microphone throw at a later show.

The series of controversies comes after a pretty prosperous few months for 50 leading up to the mic throw. He made waves with all sorts of rap fans for a recent team-up with Nas. He appeared on the rapper’s new album Magic 2 where they collaborated on a song for the first time in more than two decades. What do you think of 50 Cent’s claim that Chris Brown is a modern-day Michael Jackson? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: The Game Takes Shots At 50 Cent Following Microphone Throw

[Via]