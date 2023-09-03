50 Cent Celebrates Youngest Son’s Birthday, Young Fan Gets Emotional Meeting Him

As one of the biggest rappers to make his mark on the game, many people have a lot of deep love for 50 Cent. In fact, despite the peak of his run being in the 2000s, even young rap fans today still treasure his music and connected to him in a wholly meaningful day. Moreover, one kid who’s a huge Fif fan recently broke down in tears when he met him at a meet and greet following one of his shows. The rapper saw the boy, dressed like him with a vest and a durag, and embraced him with a touched smile on his face. Amid tears, the fan said “I love you so much,” and they posed for some pictures and had a chat.

In addition, the kid revealed that he got tickets to the 50 Cent show for his birthday. Overall, the New York legend’s fan interactions in these sessions have gotten a lot of praise and attention for their wholesome nature. Sure, sometimes it’s for the jokes and antics that go on in them, but that’s still a pretty positive takeaway. No matter who’s going up to him, it’s wild to see the G-Unit mogul inspire so much admiration across generations and demographics to this day.

50 Cent & Young Fan Share Tearful But Tender Moment

However, that wasn’t the only birthday celebration that Curtis Jackson experienced recently. Another one hit much closer to home: his youngest son, Sire, turned 11 years old recently. A new clip shows 50 Cent hyping his son up amid his celebration, and looks to be backstage on “The Final Lap” tour. Heartwarming moments from the 48-year-old were in full force these past few days.

Fif Celebrates His Son’s Birthday

Of course, it’s an odd context to put them under, especially considering the “Office Hours” MC’s relationship with his eldest son. Regardless, we’ll take the loving instances where we can, whether it’s with fans or among his closest circle. We’ll see what other surprises, celebrations, and interactions are in store for him on his trek. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on 50 Cent.

