fan
- MusicSocial Media Reacts To Omah Lay Dancing With Fan At ConcertMany found the dancing inappropriate.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDrake Slimes Fan On "Big As The What?" TourLooks like this Drizzy listener made a few kid choices.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Doesn't Drop "Vultures": Fans ReactWell, what did you expect?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Shouts Out Fan Who Ripped His Signature Off Poster At Concert: WatchIt's wild that the Dreamville MC even knew that this happened, but seeing this in-the-flesh appreciation is something special.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKevin Gates Fan Catfished For $6K By Fake ScammerBy the time realized that the person she spoke to probably wasn't the Baton Rouge rapper, her bank account had already suffered.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBenny The Butcher Praises Hit-Boy In Responses To His HatersSome fans dared to question the producer's talents, which made Benny reflect on the weight behind his album title: "Everybody Can't Go."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Denies Drake BeefThe St. Louis producer's response doesn't completely rule some friction out, but he clarified that this isn't as deep as people think.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B's "Cr*zy A** Outbursts" A Result Of Fans' Behaviour, She SaysThe internet has Bardi stressed out this month.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralRick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On VacationFans dubbed the doppelganger Ross' "Temu" version.By Ben Mock
- MusicDoja Cat Speaks On Sam Hyde Drama & Relationship With Her FansThe "Scarlet" star claimed ignorance to the comedian's controversies, and maintains that she doesn't hate her supporters like they think.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSafaree Among Nicki Minaj's Top Spotify Fans, Receives A Special MessageSafaree has nothing but love for Nicki Minaj.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNardo Wick's Crew Turn Themselves In To Police For Beating Fan UpBoth individuals were charged with felony battery, and the 15-year-old in this case was hit with firearm possession by a minor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAshanti Fan Proclaims "Big D**k Energy" At Show & Sends Her Into Hysterics: WatchThe singer couldn't believe it when a fan declared what he was representing onstage, and we can't fault his confidence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Praises Old Fan Rocking Out At His UK Show: Watch"The coolest person at my show tonight by far," Fif wrote of an old woman who was really feeling his performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow Left Shocked By Fan's Wild Question About Kevin Hart & DruskiHarlow just decided to end the Q&A altogether.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Fan's Lip Tattoo Of His Name Gets His Stamp Of ApprovalSome fans just go too hard for their favs, and when real recognize real, they might end up closer to them than they ever imagined.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Showcases Fan's Tattoo Of Him On His Instagram: WatchDid this fan kill it with the ink or did her tat aesthetic sink?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRich Homie Quan Responds To Fan Wondering If He's Still RichRich Homie Quan thought the answer should be obvious.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearSexyy Red's Security Shoves Twerking Fan, Rapper Flexes Baby Bump In Devilish SelfiesSexyy Red hasn't let pregnancy slow her down.By Caroline Fisher