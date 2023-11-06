Boosie Badazz Fan’s Lip Tattoo Of His Name Gets His Stamp Of Approval

Boosie Badazz is a Southern legend, so much so that he's been worthy of a tattoo tribute for years now. Moreover, he recently posted a video on social media of a fan that he met on a night out, who was just an unassuming woman at what seems like a bar. However, when she revealed the inside of her bottom lip to the camera, you can see that she reps the Baton Rouge MC to the fullest. Furthermore, the die-hard has his artist name inked on her lip, so she can always pop out a cosign whenever necessary. Maybe this is the kind of dedication that the 40-year-old talked about when discussing Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith with DJ Vlad recently.

Regardless, it's a short, uneventful, but sweet video that's actually a bit of a common trend for rappers these days. For example, Lil Baby recently ran into a similar situation, although his female fan in question had a slightly different approach to her body art homage to the rapper than the Boosie stan. Instead of putting his name on her lip, she tattooed his whole face on her arm. In any case, these fans seem really happy and honored to be able to show these tributes to their favs.

Boosie Shows Off Fan's Lip Tattoo Of His Name: Watch

Meanwhile, it seems like Boosie is going to have to depend on fans to not just show their support, but actively give him a helping hand. Near Halloween this year, he issued out another call to find a stolen diamond chain of his, and put up a cash reward for it. Apparently, this became a prevalent issue for the Concentration Camp member, as it's happened to him multiple times. Maybe he needs to stop flaunting them while out and about and treat his pieces like artifacts for a museum.

Still, it's this fan dedication that proves to the Trill Entertainment affiliate that his image means a lot- and that it's important to defend and preserve. Amid rumors that someone would put out an "alleged serial killer" documentary about him, he blasted the prospect. We'll see what the fans do to step up for their muse. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

