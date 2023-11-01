Boosie Badazz Offers Cash Reward For Another Lost Diamond Chain

In a recent and unexpected turn of events, Boosie BADAZZ, has found himself in the spotlight for a reason that has nothing to do with his music. The artist made an announcement that has left fans and followers searching for his precious lost item. Boosie has issued cash reward for the safe return of his precious diamond chain. It accidentally slipped off during a recent visit to the Atlanta Hawks game. The incident occurred during the game when Boosie was enjoying the music and festivities, particularly grooving to a Missy Elliott track. In a humorous video captured by the artist himself, Boosie can be seen dancing to the rhythm. He was seemingly lost in the moment. However, what he didn't realize at the time was that his iconic diamond chain was making a silent escape from his neck.

Later in the evening, Boosie came to the disheartening realization that his cherished chain was missing. To recover the lost jewelry, he took to Twitter and posted a message that read, "My chain came off at the game cash reward who ever give it back to me," followed by a phone number for potential informants to contact. The video was shared on social media.

The Moment Boosie Badazz Chain Falls

Boosie's call for assistance garnered a response social media platforms. The incident quickly became a hot topic, garnering attention from all corners of the internet. "He gonna give you $32 I’d keep the chain," someone commented. "All that damn dancing he needa sit is ahh down n watch the game," another said. "Boosie had to be loaded to not see or feel that chain fall off," someone else wrote.

Stay tuned to see if Boosie gets his chain back. However, this isn't the first time Boosie has lost a chain. In fact, it seems to be something that happens quite regularly. Just last week, he lost another chain and offered up to $10K to the person who could help him find it. Hopefully there's a good samaritan who can help Boosie find his other lost chain, too!

