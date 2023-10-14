Boosie Badazz Puts Up $10K Reward For Return Of Diamond Chain

Boosie Badazz is offering up to $10K if anyone can help him find a diamond chain he lost this week. “Aye I just lost my muthafuckin’– my all-white diamond chain. Got $5-10,000 whoever bring me my chain back. I just had it on when I did the drop [I posted earlier]. I went in the hotel and worked out, I had it on when I went to my room. My chain is gone, bro. I don’t know if it done came off my neck when I was walking upstairs or something but whoever get me my chain, I got the money on me right now. I’ma pay you $5-10,000 for my chain. I’ma pay you $5-10,000 you bring me my chain. I got the money. I’ma pay you right now.," Boosie said in a video on social media.

It appears that Boosie lost the chain in a freak accident and simply wants it back. It's a little a weird that there is a $5K range in the reward money. However, that's some life-changing cash for a good Samaritan if they stumble across Boosie's chain.

Boosie Reacts To Fat Joe Shoutout

However, in more positive news, Boosie had a heart-warming reaction to being shouted out by Fat Joe at the recent BET Hip Hop Awards. “Fat Joe just gave me a shout out! Fat Joe know what I be going through, Fat Joe just gave me a shout out! Real n-ggas do real things. I’m giving Fat Joe all the love tonight! Fat Joe just gave me a shout out!” Boosie gushed on Instagram after the ceremony. Furthermore, a camera cut to the rapper as it happened, show Boosie barely able to contain his excitement in the moment.

Elsewhere, Boosie also recently collabed with B.G. as the Cash Money rapper continues to rebuild his career after his release from prison. The pair dropped "My Dawg" together. While Boosie had his own verse, B.G. also made sure to shout out his long-time friend. “I was blessed to have a friend like [Boosie] in the can/ Every holiday he would hit me mom with a bag/ What n-gga you know doing shit like that," he rapped.

