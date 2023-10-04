Boosie Badazz “Flexes” His Ankle Monitor At The BET Hip-Hop Awards: Watch

Boosie Badazz might be one of the goofiest personalities in the hip-hop community. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native has been a character ever since he came into the rap game back in the beginning of the 2000s. He is mostly known for his crazy and unfiltered takes on a lot of things going on. It does not even need to consist of music either. However, there are also times like when he reached out to Vice President Kamala Harris over Twitter. Boosie, like Quavo, wanted to have serious talks about gun violence and how to find ways to put a stop to it.

This might have been a realization for the rapper, especially, after his recent arrest earlier this year. It occurred in Sand Diego, California and he was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlisted owner of a registered firearm. He was eventually a free man after some bonds, though.

Boosie Badazz Is Active At The BET Awards

This leads us up to yesterday when DJ Akademiks found some unique footage surrounding Boosie. The recording for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards took place on October 3 and they are set to go live on October 10. Boosie made an appearance after getting tickets from BET. During the photoshoots Boosie "flexes" his ankle monitor. He is acting like you would expect from the rapper. However, quite a few fans were blasting him on the IG post from Akademiks. "N**** celebrating being government property." Another says, "Mans is almost 50 REALLY thinking this s*** is cool."

