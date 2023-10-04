Young Thug Sees Little Progress In YSL RICO Trial, Jury Selection Moving At Snail’s Pace

Young Thug was arrested alongside Gunna and over two dozen others back in May of 2022. Overall, these individuals were all hit with RICO charges. Since that time, many of these men have been released. However, this has come with a lot of criticism and some accusations of snitching. Gunna knows this all too well as numerous artists in hip-hop have decided to never work with him again. As for Thugger, well, he is still waiting to go to trial. Unfortunately, things are moving incredibly slowly.

It seems like Young Thug is in the courtroom every single day. His lawyers are doing everything they can to make sure this trial is a speedy one. After all, it is every individual's right to have a speedy trial. If they are not granted that, then there is an argument to be made that the prosecution is acting in bad faith. Regardless, Thugger is in a bind right now, and as it turns out, things are not getting much better. According to Jozsef Papp of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there is an update in the case, although one that just leads to more waiting.

Read More: Gunna Shows Love To Young Thug At First Post-Jail Show

Young Thug Plays The Waiting Game

In the tweet above, you can see that there are two more jurors who have been qualified to partake in the trial. So far, over 30 people have been approved. However, none of them have actually officially been selected and seated. Instead, qualified jurors have to wait over a month just to be contacted again. From there, they will narrow down the pool and make a decision on who will get to be part of this RICO trial. This is a very tricky case, so it is no surprise that jury selection is taking an incredibly long time.

Hopefully, for Young Thug and others, the process begins to get faster over these coming weeks. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates regarding the trial. We will always keep you informed. Additionally, let us know what you think of these proceedings, in the comments section below.

Read More: Young Thug’s Lawyer Seeks To Remove YSL Polo From RICO Trial Due To His Behavior