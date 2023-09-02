Young Thug’s Lawyer Seeks To Remove YSL Polo From RICO Trial Due To His Behavior

Multiple YSL affiliates are still behind bars following multiple delays in jury selection and other factors in the rap-centered collective’s RICO case. While most of the attention is understandably on Young Thug, his codefendants are proving to be just as important in this trial, for better or worse. Moreover, a lot of these delays occurred due to the court severing other affiliates from the trial for a variety of reasons. Many of these relate to the individuals’ behavior, mental health, and series of crimes committed while awaiting trial in this case. This new instance of that has unclear context behind it, but Thug’s legal team believes it could be a detriment.

Furthermore, new footage of YSL Polo’s odd movements and refusal to give verbal acknowledgement in court caused concern among many. Not only is this due to his own health and state of mind, but in terms of how it will affect Young Thug and the YSL trial as a whole. Thugger’s attorney Brian Steel witnessed this, and according to a newly surfaced motion, wants to take action. He filed to sever Polo, real name Cordarius Dorsey, from this trial to ensure a fair process for his client.

YSL Polo Causes Concern For Young Thug’s Legal Team

“Jeffery Williams, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby files this motion to Sever Parties in the above-referenced case,” Young Thug’s team’s motion reads. “In support of this Motion, Mr. Williams shows as follows. Mr. Williams is innocent of all charges in the above-referenced indictment. Mr. Dorsey, a co-indictee, has displayed unprofessional and unacceptable conduct in Court, in the presence of this Honorable Court, as announced on the Record on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

“Based upon information and belief, during a separate trial, Mr. Dorsey, using movements with his hands, threatened the prosecutors as well as the jurors,” it continues. “Mr. Williams has filed a Demand for Speedy Trial and will not upset that Demand for Speedy Trial. However, Mr. Williams asks this Honorable Court to exercise its discretion and sever Mr. Dorsey so that Mr. Williams’ Constitutional right to a fair trial is not prejudiced.” Despite these difficulties, the Atlanta trap pioneer holds his head high in court. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug and YSL, log back into HNHH.

