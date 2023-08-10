Documentary Podcast “King Slime” Will Go Deep On Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial

Last month, Young Thug was once again denied bond in his ongoing YSL RICO trial. The trial has seen Thugger being held by police for over a year now since the shocking arrest of many YSL affiliates in May of this year. As the trial unfolds more and more fascinating details emerge. In fact, so much has happened in the past year that it could be difficult to decipher it all. That’s where a new podcast called King Slime comes in. The show will be hosted by Christina Lee and Atlanta reporter George Chidi and dive into the details of the fascinating case.

You can listen to a three-minute introduction to the podcast right now to get a feel for what they’ll be covering and how they’ll approach it. Fans also won’t have to wait long for the first episode of the series. It will begin next Tuesday, August 15th with what’s expected to be a multi-episode premiere. The podcast comes at a time where interest in the case has slowed down a bit. With no new major developments in recent weeks and focus shifting to court drama surrounding other rappers like YNW Melly and Tory Lanez, that’s no surprise. But eventually, the trial will return to front page news. When it does podcast fans will have a way to dive into the details even deeper.

New Podcast Exploring Young Thug Coming Soon

Earlier this year Young Thug released his first new album since his arrest, Business Is Business. The project contained features from many rap superstars including Drake, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert. The project was curated and completed by one of Thugger’s frequent collaborators, Metro Boomin.

One of the songs from Business Is Business has already received a music video, though Young Thug obviously isn’t in it. “Oh U Went” features Drake and he takes on the main role in the track’s accompanying music video. The song has also been the biggest hit from the album so far. What do you think of a new podcast exploring Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

