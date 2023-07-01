Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world, and so is Young Thug. Unfortunately, these two have not been able to be in the same room as of late. For over a year now, Thugger has been locked up in prison as he awaits the trial for his YSL Rico case. Overall, the entire situation has been quite sad to watch play out. There has been very little by way of updates in the jury selection, and prosecutors are worried that this will drag out longer. However, Thug has still been able to come out with new music.

For instance, just last month, he dropped off Business Is Business. The album features a plethora of great songs and some features from some of the biggest artists in hip-hop. Of course, Drake makes an appearance on the project. In fact, he is on two of the tracks, including “Oh U Went.” Shortly after the release of the album, Drizzy was seen filming a music video of some sort. Subsequently, it was made clear that this video was for the aforementioned song. Now, the music video is here in all of its glory.

Young Thug – Oh U Went ft. Drake

As you can see in the video above, the visual has a ton of different motifs and aesthetics throughout. For instance, we get two youths driving a luxury car while hanging out in the neighborhood. Eventually, this transitions over to Drake who can be seen posing with a whole bunch of people. The filter during these parts is in black and white, which adds a nice retro vibe. Moreover, we get some shots of Young Thug. Although, these parts are used sparingly.

Overall, it is nice to get a music video from Thugger considering all that he has been through. Having Drake take part in all of it is just the cherry on top. Let us know what you think of the music video for “Oh U Went,” in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

