Last New Music Friday (June 16) it was Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse album that had hip-hop heads talking. Now, it’s Young Thug’s turn to show out on his surprise BUSINESS IS BUSINESS project, which hit DSPs at midnight (June 23). The 15-track effort is the Atlanta native’s first LP since his arrest last year as part of a sweeping RICO indictment along with several other co-defendants. Throughout his lyrics, Thugger addresses those who allegedly snitched on him to gain back their own freedom while working alongside a group of impressive collaborators.

He and Future come together for “Cars Bring Me Out,” and we hear from 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Yak Gotti on “Wit Da Racks” immediately after. The Houston-born rager also appears on “Abracadabra,” while the “Rich Ni**a Sh*t” hitmaker joins Thug again later on “Want Me Dead.” We also hear from Nate Ruess, BSlime, and Lil Gotit, but the guest appearance that fans appear to be most excited about so far is Drake. The Canadian came through on two separate titles, opening the album with “Parade on Cleveland” and resurfacing again midway through the tracklist on “Oh U Went.”

Thugger Sends Out a Message to His Frequent Collaborator

Ahead of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS‘ arrival, Drizzy took to Instagram to promote his “Way 2 Sexy” collaborator’s work. “You owe me this time,” the father of one wrote in the comments, seemingly hinting that he’s waiting on a paycheck from Thug.

Even from behind bars, the YSL leader managed to get a message out assuring Drake that he’ll get his money. “[You] will be paid,” the So Much Fun artist promised. As expected, both songs are among the highest praised on BUSINESS IS BUSINESS so far, though the overall album reception so far has some critics showing favour towards Gunna’s LP over Thug’s.

Stream Drake and Thug’s Latest Joint Efforts

Check out both “Parade on Cleveland” and “Oh U Went” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Which of Drake and Young Thug’s new collaborations is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

