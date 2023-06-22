Young Thug is about to drop his new album, Business Is Business. This comes one week after Gunna dropped his latest effort. Fans have speculated on potential beef because of the YSL RICO case. However, recent social media activity from both Gunna and Young Thug may render all that discussion irrelevant. Gunna recently reposted Young Thug’s enigmatic countdown on Instagram. It was a post that was also shared by other prominent MCs and producers in the industry. This suggests that Gunna is fully supportive and excited about the new music Young Thug has in store for his fans. Whether or not this will signify any large shift in public opinion on Gunna as a snitch remains to be seen.

Gunna’s latest album, a Gift & a Curse, received a mix of acclaim, surprise, and conversation upon its release. The 30-year-old artist addresses those who doubted him when they heard about his involvement in the legal case. Many have called him out as a snitch, suggesting that he ratted out Young Thug. The album contains lyrics that allude to misunderstood situations. He also refers to fake loyalty from others in the music industry and a great deal of personal reflection and introspection. For example, in the track “rodeo dr,” Gunna raps, “I know some n*ggas locked up in the dungeon that say they feel me like fabric / I know you heard I been pullin’ up pressin’ these n*ggas who claimin’ I ratted.” It looks like the crew might be sticking together, after all.

Thugger Calls In The Big Guns For “Business Is Business”

Now, Young Thug is preparing to release his new album, titled Business Is Business. Sadly, the circumstances surrounding its release are unfortunate for the rapper. He has been incarcerated for over a year on racketeering and conspiracy charges related to his YSL collective. Prosecutors believe it is a gang organization. Consequently, Thug’s musical output has been limited to guest appearances. He has featured alongside artists like Metro Boomin, Yeat, and Rae Sremmurd. However, with the upcoming release of Business Is Business, that is about to change.

The project was initially announced through a countdown timer. The timer was shared on the social media pages of Young Thug, Metro Boomin, and others. Shortly before the timer ended, Thug, Metro, and Drake revealed the artwork for the album. Now, the tracklist for the project has been unveiled. Business Is Business consists of 15 songs. It includes features from artists like Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, and Lil Uzi Vert. Check out the full tracklist below! Are you excited for Young Thug’s new album? Let us know in the comments.

“Business Is Business” Tracklist

1. Parade On Cleveland (Feat. Drake)

2. Money On The Dresser

3. Gucci Grocery Bag

4. Cars Bring Me Out (Feat. Future)

5. Wit Da Racks“ (Feat. 21 S avage, Travis Scott & Yak Gotti)

6. Uncle M

7. Abracadabra (Feat. Travis Scott)

8. Went Thru It

9. Oh U Went (Feat. Drake)

10. Want Me Dead (Feat. 21 S avage)

11. Hellcat Kenny (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

12. Mad Dog

13. Jonesboro

14. Hoodie (Feat. Bslime & Lil Gotit)

15. Global Access (Feat. Nate Ruess)