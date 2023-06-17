When Gunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, it caused a lot of debate among not just fans, but some affiliates. However, maybe all of that discussion will be made moot considering both parties’ recent social media moves. Moreover, the College Park rapper just reposted Young Thug’s mysterious countdown on Instagram, which was shared by fellow top industry MCs and producers. Whatever Thugger has cooking up or is making fans anticipate, it seems like his partner (or whatever you can call them, at this point) is here for it. Furthermore, this slightly changed perception of the Drip Season artist’s case online, bolstered by another big move.

a Gift & a Curse, Gunna’s latest album, got its fair share of acclaim, surprised reactions, and conversation upon release. In it, the 30-year-old basically shuts down everyone who wrote him off when they heard of his removal from the legal case. Many bars allude to misread situations, fake loyalty from others in the game, and a lot of personal reflection and reevaluation. For example, on “rodeo dr,” he raps, “I know some n***as locked up in the dungeon that say they feel me like fabric / I know you heard I been pullin’ up pressin’ these n***as who claimin’ I ratted.”

Not only that, but Young Stoner Life’s official Instagram account promoted this new release, as well. Of course, it’s hard to say exactly where this decision in particular came from. Still, it’s a solid indicator that the bond between them is at least much stronger than many online believe, or use as an excuse to rally against Gunna’s music. In addition, this is not the first time that either Young Thug and his protégé used social media as a potential means of public reconciliation.

Meanwhile, Tony Yayo spoke out on why he thinks Jeffrey will beat his case, and is the latest rap figure to throw their take in. “Thug coming home, man,” he expressed. “The case… it sounds like a clusterf**k, man. Free Young Thug, man. And you know, it’s like, when you look at the s**t, it’s like, he’s a high-profile guy. So, it’s a clusterf**k. You know? Even moving them around, it’s like, he’s high-profile. This is everyday s**t, though… It’ll just make the news because you’ll hear ‘YSL.'” For the latest updates on Young Thug and Gunna, come back to HNHH.

