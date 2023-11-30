ysl
- SongsStrick Collabs With Young Thug And James Blake In New Single "Kisses Make Sure"Strick shines on this track.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicYoung Thug Accused Of Being The Shooter In 911 Audio Played During TrialThug's name is stated directly in the 911 call. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Tries To Disprove Bloods Affiliation By Naming Other Artists Using Cs Rather Than BsWhile questioning a witness on Thursday (February 8), Brian Steel pointed out that what they're holding against Thugger is a common trope.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover Gunna's 2024 net worth, music journey, controversies, and philanthropy. Uncover his journey from College Park to rap superstar.By Jake Skudder
- MusicYoung Thug's Defense Plays Old Rich Gang Song In Court For Cross ExaminationIt's the latest development in a wild week for the YSL RICO case.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug's Juice WRLD Tribute Jacket Called Out By DA In CourtOne of YSL's co-founders clarified what the jacket means.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeYoung Thug's Brother Shares A Message To Him From Behind BarsThe YSL RICO trial is once again in full swing.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYSL Founder Trontavious Stephens Takes The Stand In RICO TrialThe YSL trial is back underway and new developments are coming in fast.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Baby Posts And Deletes Response To Young Thug's FatherLil Baby didn't keep up his response for long. By Alexander Cole
- CrimeYoung Thug's Brother Falsely Identified By Witness In YSL RICO TrialThug's brother wasn't even in court as he's serving a prison sentence.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial: Judge Dismisses And Replaces Member Of The JuryThe trial has been plagued by drama throughout.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial: State Slammed For Making False Gang Sign ClaimsA defense attorney questioned a state witness when they admitted ignorance to what was the specific "gang sign" allegedly shown to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares