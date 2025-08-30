The allegations of Young Thug possibly "snitched" while in Fulton County's custody have taken over Atlanta's hip hop scene.

Various individuals affiliated with the rap star have shared mixed statements regarding the allegations following potential evidence that Young Thug provided information to authorities about YSL associates. Young Thug would deny the claims while other Atlanta rappers with criminal pasts such as Ralo would weigh in with opposite opinions.

On Saturday afternoon (August 30), Young Thug's brother and YSL rapper Unfoonk would weigh in on the allegations with a note that mentions Ralo and Peewee Roscoe, another former YSL affiliate. In a tweeted statement featuring a note screenshot, Unfoonk rejects the idea that he ever acted as an informant.

“First off I don't indulge in da sucka sh*t,” he began, making clear that he has no interest in engaging with gossip and online narratives. He acknowledged fellow rappers. However, he dismissed the wider internet chatter as people simply “adding their lil 2¢.”

Young Thug & Unfoonk

The core of his defense lies in his claim that he never testified, implicated anyone, or helped prosecutors. “I ain't never sent nobody down the road, took no stand, or got nobody time,” he wrote. Instead, Unfoonk insists he accepted his punishment without trying to save himself at someone else’s expense. “I took mine on da chin,” he added, noting that while he had an “opportunity to be out,” he chose not to accept a deal because he “ain't built like dat.”

This part of the message is significant because accusations of “snitching” have circulated ever since Unfoonk accepted a guilty plea in 2022 for gun-related charges, which required him to avoid contact with his brother. Critics argued that the plea gave prosecutors leverage against Young Thug. Unfoonk’s words appear aimed at separating himself from that narrative, underscoring that his plea was not tied to testimony or cooperation.

He concluded by brushing off attempts to tie him to new developments in the YSL indictment, writing, “God bless tho, I won't get caught up in y'all new indictment y'all tryna build tryna gain clout.” He also signed off with the hashtag “#pageranbymanagement,” suggesting his team may be managing his communications during this sensitive period.