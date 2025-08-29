Ralo Claims Young Thug Turns Everyone In Atlanta Against Each Other

Ralo and Young Thug used to be friends in the Atlanta rap space, but that scene looks pretty much unrecognizable from its peak in the mid-2010s. Now, snitching allegations and strong beef divisions continue to rope in folks like Gunna, YSL Duke, Peewee Roscoe, and many more. It's all fallout not just from the YSL RICO trial, but also over a decade of rumored beefs, tensions, and conflicts.

During a recent phone call with DJ Akademiks on the commentator's livestream, Ralo called Young Thug out and claimed that he's pitting all of Atlanta against each other. He brought up various examples in his remarks: a feud with Rich Homie Quan, some issues with YFN Lucci, the rift with Gunna, and even how Ralo himself lost his friendship with Lil Baby allegedly because of Thugger's actions.

One particularly interesting remark from him concerns Thug's old beef with Future. If you're a younger rap fan who wasn't super tapped into the gossip circa 2016, this may shock you. But there was a point in which the iconic duo was at odds, although that's obviously no longer the case.

Young Thug Ralo Beef

This brings us to today, where Ralo's going at Peewee Roscoe, YSL Duke's going at Yak Gotti, and there are many other narratives and snitching claims surfacing against folks on both sides. Ralo claimed that Thugger is going through what Wunna went through with his snitching allegations, and the same supposedly fake accusations that Ralo himself faced. But Thug doesn't buy it.

"Your friends said you didn't lie," Young Thug said to Ralo in a Twitter rant. "You actually told on real people. You said that somebody actually did something that they was arrested for. I made an honest mistake saying that we sold Lil Wayne Weed to try to prove to the detectives that we wasn't beefing with him. See the difference? And let's not forget u told fani [Willis] u would take the stand on me and [YFN} lucci in our case to get out of jail [crying-laughing emoji]. I tried to free my mans. U tried to fry yours [crying-laughing emojis] @ralofamgoon."