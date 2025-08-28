Ralo Claps Back At Peewee Roscoe's Snitching Allegations Amid Young Thug Scandal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 823 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Ralo attends Ralo's "Chosen" Book Release Gathering Hosted By Angela Yee And Torae on February 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Peewee Roscoe cleared Young Thug's name of snitching allegations, but he accused Ralo and others of being the real culprits.

Young Thug recently caused a stir on the Internet when footage resurfaced of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe in an alleged police interview, and it's roping in more folks like Ralo. Moreover, Peewee cleared Thug's name but accused Ralo of being one of the real snitches out there, and he responded in kind.

The Atlanta rapper threw some shots in some social media videos recently, and even posted paperwork of an alleged interaction with police. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he took to his IG Story to post the paperwork, saying that he did not contribute to an investigation and that his information was not accurate.

"PEEWEE YOU FORGOT THIS ONE PUXXY!! NOW COME GIVE ME A 1 SO I CAN BEET YO LIL BROKE AZZ!!" Ralo wrote against Peewee Roscoe on Instagram. We will see if Peewee responds with some more Internet videos or if this whole thing starts to die down. Roscoe also reportedly accused Gunna and YSL Duke of being the real "snitches" in conversation, claims which both of them have denied in the past. We'll see if there are any other developments here.

Peewee Roscoe Allegations

Of course, this isn't Ralo's first time dealing with snitching accusations. In fact, sometimes they work in the inverse. He called out alleged informants snitching on him earlier this year and even provided alleged paperwork to support his claims. Nothing ever cleared up about this situation, though, so take it with a grain of salt.

As for Young Thug's role in all of this, he denied the snitching allegations against him. Many fans made a big deal out of this situation due to Peewee Roscoe and Ralo's ties to these Atlanta artists and their collectives. Most importantly, Thugger's beef with Gunna made many raise their eyebrows at all of these snitching narratives going around.

At the end of the day, the only people who really know what went down are the police and participants. Those narratives can easily distort when they make their way to the public eye. So perhaps this leads to more revelations or just more beef between these MCs.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
