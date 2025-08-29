Most recently, Ak hopped on a phone call with Peewee on livestream to talk about this situation some more. Roscoe had previously called a lot of other Atlanta rappers "rats," including the aforementioned Duke and Wunna. On this recent call with the reporter and media personality, he doubled down on those claims, adding in other names such as Ralo to the mix.

For those unaware, all of this began when resurfaced audio of Young Thug allegedly talking about Peewee Roscoe in a police interrogation hit the Internet. Since then, Peewee defended Thugger and instead put his sights on other folks associated with YSL or ATL's wider hip-hop scene and street culture.

However, many conflicting narratives and points continue to emerge. With nothing invalidating the rest, take it all with a grain of salt.

Gunna Snitching Allegations

Elsewhere, these snitching allegations have cause folks to reevaluate street rules and this Young Thug controversy, much of which is just fallout from the YSL RICO case. For example, Wack 100 recently spoke with DJ Akademiks as well, and he came up with a new set of street rules for folks to follow. It's for the newer generation, in his view, and it all addresses this debacle and accusatory firestorm coming out of Atlanta right now.

We will see if Peewee Roscoe has more to fire off online, as various folks already sent their attacks at him for all these snitching accusations. For example, YSL Woody popped off on him online, and Ralo also accused him of lying about all these snitching claims.