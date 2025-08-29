Peewee Roscoe Names Gunna And Other Atlanta Rappers As Alleged Rats

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 538 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-2
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Gunna, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Peewee Roscoe already launched snitching allegations against various YSL affiliates, although he's defending Young Thug for mentioning him.

DJ Akademiks has been trying, like most other hip-hop fans, to make sense of all the snitching allegations flying around Atlanta right now. Whether it's Young Thug, Peewee Roscoe, Gunna, YSL Duke, Ralo, and many more, everyone is calling out their opposition and trying to stand by the streets.

Most recently, Ak hopped on a phone call with Peewee on livestream to talk about this situation some more. Roscoe had previously called a lot of other Atlanta rappers "rats," including the aforementioned Duke and Wunna. On this recent call with the reporter and media personality, he doubled down on those claims, adding in other names such as Ralo to the mix.

For those unaware, all of this began when resurfaced audio of Young Thug allegedly talking about Peewee Roscoe in a police interrogation hit the Internet. Since then, Peewee defended Thugger and instead put his sights on other folks associated with YSL or ATL's wider hip-hop scene and street culture.

However, many conflicting narratives and points continue to emerge. With nothing invalidating the rest, take it all with a grain of salt.

Read More: YSL Woody Goes After Peewee Roscoe Amid Young Thug Controversy

Gunna Snitching Allegations

Elsewhere, these snitching allegations have cause folks to reevaluate street rules and this Young Thug controversy, much of which is just fallout from the YSL RICO case. For example, Wack 100 recently spoke with DJ Akademiks as well, and he came up with a new set of street rules for folks to follow. It's for the newer generation, in his view, and it all addresses this debacle and accusatory firestorm coming out of Atlanta right now.

We will see if Peewee Roscoe has more to fire off online, as various folks already sent their attacks at him for all these snitching accusations. For example, YSL Woody popped off on him online, and Ralo also accused him of lying about all these snitching claims.

All in all, it seems like two sides stemming from former allies are accusing each other of pretty much exactly the same thing. Unsurprisingly, this didn't lead to any reconciliation or hatchet burial... Yet. Maybe one day, everyone involved will find a common ground here.

Read More: Southside Says Young Thug Friendship Can't Bring Him To Work With Gunna

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.1K
Wack 100 New Street Rules Young Thug Scandal Hip Hop News Music Wack 100 Explains New Street Rules After Young Thug Scandal 628
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 3.3K
Ralo Claps Back Peewee Roscoe Young Thug Scandal Hip Hop News Music Ralo Claps Back At Peewee Roscoe's Snitching Allegations Amid Young Thug Scandal 1002
Comments 0