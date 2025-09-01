50 Cent Seemingly Reacts To Young Thug & YSL Snitching Scandal In Atlanta

Jan 18, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper and actor 50 Cent smiles for a photo before the game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A resurfaced alleged clip of Young Thug's interrogation video, and its wild fallout, have caused 50 Cent to break his silence on this matter.

50 Cent hasn't really said much about the YSL RICO trial that ended last year, but he just found a big way to chime in thanks to the current Young Thug scandal. For those still unaware, a resurfaced interrogation video of his caused a firestorm in Atlanta's hip-hop space. More snitching allegations, alleged leaked calls, industry beefs, and lines in the sand began to define the next steps, and Fif is getting some popcorn.

Via Instagram, he shared a post seemingly reacting to all of these snitching allegations coming out of the YSL sphere and its adjacent affiliations. The clip is of a man smoothly and delicately dancing in the rain. "This how you gotta move in the streets now because these [ninja emoji] telling. BE CAREFUL NOW!" the G-Unit mogul captioned the post.

Of course, there's nothing explicitly tying this to what some folks are calling the "Ratlanta" saga. But it's hard to take any other context from it these days. The most recent individual to receive snitching allegations in this whole mess was record label Quality Control's CEO, Pierre "P" Thomas.

Young Thug Allegations

In addition, other folks caught up in the Young Thug snitching scandal include Peewee Roscoe, Ralo, YSL Woody, Gunna, YSL Duke, Yak Gotti, Thug's brother Unfoonk, and more. Also, some of the alleged jail call leaks in question are with folks such as Mariah The Scientist, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby.

There are seemingly two "sides" forming in this debacle: those who support Thugger and those who think he's dividing the city further or is to blame for all this. However, with non-YSL-related folks popping up more and more – and things moving into industry games like botting allegations regarding Gunna and Young Thug – we expect things to only get more complicated from here.

Still, like with most Internet antics, 50 Cent's laughing it off. We will see soon enough whether he has more to say about this, as a lot of other hip-hop folks are reacting to this scandal. Whether or not we get actual music from this is another question fans hope to find answers for soon.

