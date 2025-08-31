Ralo Goes After Young Thug On Instagram Following Alleged Leaked Audio

BY Devin Morton 313 Views
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Ralo had more words for Young Thug after alleged leaked audios of him discussing Lil Baby became public for fans to hear.

It’s been a wild few days for those in the YSL camp. Lines in the sand have been drawn, stemming in part from Thug’s alleged leaked interrogation in which he seemingly spoke about longtime associate Peewee Roscoe to the feds. Since then, we have gotten more leaked audio,including a snippet from a conversation that took place between Thug and 21 Savage during Thug’s incarceration. In it, the Atlanta MCs discuss "bread & butter," a Gunna track where he has a couple of choice lines for Lil Baby.

21 offered the belief that those who are dissing Gunna are doing it for clout, while Thug agreed that Baby started the Gunna disses too prematurely. On Saturday, Thug issued a bit of a strange tweet and delete, suggesting that he and Lil Baby may also not be as close as they once were. Now, Ralo is weighing in, and he has no love at all for Thug.

On his Instagram Story, he made a scathing post, calling the ongoing situation. "N***A THIS THE CRUCIFIXION OF YOUNG THUG," he wrote in all caps. "I MIGHT NOT EVEN LIKE YA BUT I'M WITH EVERYBODY WHO'S AGAINST THAT BITXH." He also said he's going to keep going after Thug until Baby ("WHAM") tells him to stop.

Young Thug Gunna Beef

Ralo previously said that Thugger was responsible for sowing division in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, which was a thriving space until a few years ago. He also took to Instagram to speak to DJ Akademiks, saying that he owes several Atlanta artists. Specifically, in the clips caught by Live Bitez, he demands that Thug and Baby Jade (whom Ralo previously called a "clout chaser") apologize.

"They need to apologize to Gunna, they need to apologize to Ralo, they need to apologize to anyone they harmed," he told Akademiks. He also dubbed the falling out "emotional damage."

Of course, this situation is rapidly taking shape and going into strange places. We'll see where all this Young Thug drama takes us next, but a track from someone does not feel out of the question.

