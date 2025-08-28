Ralo took aim at Baby Jade and Peewee Roscoe in a new video on Instagram. In doing so, he trolled them as snitching allegations continue to fly on social media this week. In defense of Young Thug, Roscoe shared a video of himself clarifying that the rapper never snitched on him, but in doing so, labeled Ralo and others the true culprits.

Responding on Instagram, Ralo wrote in the caption of a video post: "We always have to help the elders in our community so I’m reaching out to ask yawl to help me start this old man Mr. Rosco a GoFundMe account to raise money so he can continue his lying life of posting other people money and jewelry. We also gotta get Big Baby Jade in the gym. Her clout chasing days are now over she will be back being a bouncer at all the local bars and clubs in Atlanta. Thank you & God Bless."

In the clip, he further trolls Roscoe by labeling him unhoused, unemployed and in need of a sugar daddy. Fans in the comments shared plenty of laughs in response to the antics.

Ralo & Young Thug Feud

Ralo has also been trolling Young Thug on social media. Users on the platform resurfaced a clip of him discussing Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation, earlier this week. While Roscoe has already said the clip is misleading and Thug did nothing wrong, fans have been accusing him of snitching.