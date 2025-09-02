Young Thug's Sister Passionately Defends Her Brother Against Ralo

Ralo and Young Thug have traded shots since the beginning of this untamable stretch of snitching allegations.

Young Thug's support system right now is in a state of disarray. Some people will try to convince you that it's his fault though as more and more leaked audio clips surface. The public has mostly turned against the JEFFERY songwriter, turning the snitching allegations that he's placed at the feet of Gunna back onto him.

Rappers and those close to the industry are doing the same, with Atlanta's Ralo being one of the loudest constituents. He's been going after Young Thug consistently since Thug name-dropped Peewee Roscoe during an interrogation. The latter did absolve him, but Ralo believes wholeheartedly that the YSL leader is not all that great of a person.

Ralo alleges that Thug told Lil Baby to not speak to him for allegedly fake snitching allegations. He says that he's now suffering from unjust accusations and alienation from fellow Atlanta artists. "ALL HE DO IS LAME SH*T, ILL SPIT IN HIS FACE F*ck HIM HE A STREET B*TCH" he said on social media.

They even got into it on X, trading tweets back and forth last week. "Your friends said you didn't lie. You actually told on real people. You said that somebody actually did something that they was arrested for. I made an honest mistake saying that we sold Lil Wayne Weed to try to prove to the detectives that we wasn't beefing with him," Thug clapped back.

Young Thug Beefs

"See the difference? And let's not forget u told fani [Willis] u would take the stand on me and [YFN} lucci in our case to get out of jail [crying-laughing emoji]. I tried to free my mans. U tried to fry yours [crying-laughing emojis] @ralofamgoon."

But this beef between these former friends is now bring family members into it, which isn't good. Per a clip from DJ Akademiks, Young Thug's sister has some choice words for Ralo. In a fiery video, she denounces his accusations about her brother turning everyone against one another. "Nah, they didn't wanna talk to you anyways," she clapped back.

Later into her rant, she claims that everyone's only ganging up on Young Thug because he can't come back to Atlanta for a couple of years. Ralo didn't go without responding though. He wrote back, "You know yo brother ain't even like that ma. I left it alone you better leave me alone for I get back on that..."

Ralo then added insult to injury under Akademik's repost. "Damn I thought that was his lil brother [laughing emojis] look like ah lil man to me."

