Drake Tours, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of Box Office Revenue

Drake is one of the biggest artists of all time. In his fifteen years of rap stardom, he has released quite a few albums and made his rounds to support those albums with his tours. Most recently, he began the Some Special Shows 4 U Tour, a co-headlining European romp with PartyNextDoor. The tour is to support their Valentine's Day joint release, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. That journey is off to a mostly solid start, opening with Drake’s triple headlining appearance at London’s Wireless Festival. Unfortunately, Australian fans were not so lucky, as the Anita Max Win Tour from earlier this year recently got its remaining shows canceled after he first postponed them for “scheduling conflicts.”

In total, Drake has participated in 12 tours since his career-altering signing with Young Money in June 2009. Since the SSS4U Tour is fresh and does not conclude until September 23, financial data from those shows has not yet been reported. As such, any results from the tour cannot be included on the following list. Additionally, Drake’s first appearance on the road, as part of the Young Money ensemble during the Lil Wayne-led America’s Most Wanted Tour, will not be included either, as he was not officially a headlining piece of that puzzle. With those caveats in mind, these are Drake’s tours, by the numbers.

10. Away From Home Tour (2010) - $10M

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Drake performs onstage in concert at Radio City Music Hall on September 28, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

Drake’s Away From Home Tour, otherwise known as the Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour, was his first outing as a headliner. The tour, which ran from April to November 2010, supported So Far Gone, his breakthrough 2009 mixtape, and Thank Me Later, his formal debut album. The latter dropped on June 15, coinciding with a stop in New York City’s South Street Seaport. Francis & The Lights and fellow Canadian rapper k-os opened earlier on the tour, but one especially shocking opening act (in hindsight) was Clipse, who fulfilled those duties on the final leg of the extensive list of dates. How quickly things change.

Statistically, the Away From Home Tour was a feat for then-23-year-old Drake, who, to that point in his career, was unproven as a leading man. Across its 62 shows, the tour sold 233,461 tickets, good for an average attendance of nearly 3,800 people per night. It also made just over $10 million in total, which may not seem like a lot compared to the rest of his showings, but was still not a number to scoff at. Especially for a first-time headliner playing smaller college basketball arenas and theatres that occasionally seated less than 3,000 people. Overall, the Away From Home Tour confirmed Drake's arrival, and he only continued to build on that foundation going forward.

9. Anita Max Wynn Tour (2025) - $19.8M

The Anita Max Wynn Tour got cut short, but it still ended up being a mostly successful endeavor for Drake, who made his return to Australia with shows this past February. Of the 16 shows scheduled, 12 of them actually happened. Only eight of the 12 that happened had numbers were officially reported by the venues. From those eight reported shows, Drake brought in $19.8 million and sold around 127,000 tickets, at approximately $156 each. He also netted an impressive $2.5 million per show. Still, four of the shows were not reported. Another four were completely canceled, after he initially kept the door open on a potential rescheduling down the line. Maybe he’ll make up those dates to his Australian fans when it’s time to tour for Iceman, his highly anticipated ninth album.

8. Drake Vs. Lil Wayne (2014) - $27.2M

TINLEY PARK, IL - AUGUST 10: Drake and Lil Wayne perform at First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre on August 10, 2014 in Tinley Park, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Drake vs. Lil Wayne came just a few months after the conclusion of the United Kingdom leg of Drake’s Would You Like A Tour? From the beginning of August to the end of September, the mentee and mentor traveled around the United States. They came with a unique premise for each show. The two engaged in a friendly “rap battle,” where they went back and forth playing their hits. At the end of each “round,” fans in attendance could vote for a winner, using an app inspired by Street Fighter and designed by Capcom. The winner of the most nights would be deemed the “best rapper in the world.”

The premise proved to be a winning strategy. In 30 shows (there were supposed to be 31 but their show in Wheatland, California was canceled), the duo sold 408,216 tickets, averaging out to about 13,600 concertgoers every night. Of course, each venue was a different size, but all shows were well-attended. The tour made $27.2 million overall, averaging about $907,301 in revenue per night. Before embarking on this journey with Wayne, Drake had just finished a solo tour of his own. Even with that, the pair still had a successful run of shows and did not seem to suffer from fan fatigue very much. Drake “won” as well, emerging victorious in fan voting 15 times, compared to Wayne’s 10 wins and five draws.

7. Assassination Vacation Tour (2019) - $33.85M

The Assassination Vacation Tour began in March 2019, after Scorpion was released the previous summer. It was Drake’s second European tour, only lasting 23 dates. It also served as the follow-up to the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour, which was the North American counterpart to the Scorpion-era run of shows. Joined by Tory Lanez and British DJ Tiffany Calver, the tour was particularly notable for a period in which he performed seven shows at the O2 Arena in 10 days. During that stretch, the O2 briefly changed its name to the “O3,” a nod to the line from the ubiquitous “God’s Plan,” one of the biggest songs of the 2010s.

The Assassination Vacation Tour proved to be another box office success for Drake. It brought in $33.85 million in revenue across its shows, averaging out to nearly $1.5 million per night. For the O2 run by itself, he netted $13.4 million. The overall tour sold 285,778 tickets, meaning that on average, the shows sold 12,425 tickets per night at $118.57 each. However, it did run into a couple of logistical issues, with a cancellation of an Amsterdam date and moving up his other Netherlands shows by ten days each. Despite those hiccups, it remains a testament to the popularity of Drake in 2018 and 2019 that he could go overseas for six weeks and rake in well over one million dollars each night performing to near-capacity crowds.

6. Club Paradise Tour (2012) - $42.6M

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 05: Drake performs onstage during "The Club Paradise Tour" held at Galen Center - USC on March 5, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

The Club Paradise Tour was Drake’s second headlining tour ever, coming after the release of his landmark second album, Take Care. It was much larger than the Away From Home Tour just two years earlier, bringing in $42.6 million with an average ticket price of $60.75. He sold a total of 700,408 tickets across the 65 shows. Overall, they brought in nearly $660,000 per night. Drake also subverted expectations with his venue choice for this tour. He opted for college campuses and amphitheaters instead of the stadium run that label heads attempted to push him toward, saying that he didn’t want to “sell out.”

The opening acts for Club Paradise may have aged even worse than Clipse opening for Drake during the Away From Home Tour. The mainstays were A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar. The former was coming off the release of LIVE.LOVE.A$AP. The latter made waves with Section.80, his appearance on the XXL Freshmen list, and a head-turning verse on Take Care’s “Buried Alive Interlude.” J. Cole, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, and others joined at various points. Lamar and Rocky have since very publicly fallen out with Drake, as did Meek (for a time). At that point, it was significant exposure for all involved. The Club Paradise Tour performed very well given the size of each venue and lower ticket prices, but likely would have done significantly better at stadiums. Deliberately keeping to smaller venues was an admirable move.

5. Boy Meets World Tour (2017) - $55.2M

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lagerhaus/WireImage)

The Boy Meets World Tour, which took place from January to November 2017, supported Views and the “playlist” More Life. The tour exclusively focused on Europe and Oceania. It was supposed to begin in Amsterdam in January 2017, but dates in that city, London, and Glasgow were postponed due to what Drake’s team described as “unforeseen production setbacks.” Eventually, Drake canceled one of the Amsterdam dates outright, but did so in a stunning way that left fans disappointed. The show, set for March 27, got canceled after the doors had already opened and fans were in the venue. He cited an illness. It took over an hour for an announcement to be made. Luckily, tickets were honored for the last two shows in the city, and he did go on as scheduled.

In 43 shows, the tour brought in around $55.2 million, though this number is the result of underreporting, as numbers for nine shows were not provided. He sold 581,574 reported tickets, for an average of 13,525 tickets sold per venue. It also proved to be another big nightly revenue tour for Drake, who netted nearly $1.3 million per outing across the shows. Prior to the beginning of the Anita Max Wynn Tour in early 2025, Boy Meets World was the last time Drake performed in Australia.

4. Would You Like a Tour? (2013–2015) $60.1M

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Singer/rapper Drake performs at Barclays Center on October 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Would You Like A Tour? got off to a rocky start, as what Drake’s team referred to as an “intense rehearsal schedule and technical production requirements” prevented it from beginning on its intended start date of September 25. September 25 was just one day after the release of Drake’s third album, Nothing Was The Same. Instead, the tour, which also featured opening acts Future and Miguel, kicked off on October 18. The United States dates affected (in Portland, Chicago, Buffalo and other locations) got rescheduled for later in the itinerary. The shows in Winnipeg and Saskatoon were canceled outright. Luckily for Canadian fans in Calgary and Edmonton, their missed shows did not get canceled.

Would You Like A Tour? ran for 66 dates, across 39 different cities and three continents. In total, the tour sold 764,619 tickets, meaning that they sold 11,585 tickets on average. This tour did not quite reach the million-dollar gates of future outings. However, it still pulled in just under $911,000 per night. The tour was the first for Drake to cross the $50 million threshold, closing at $60.1 million and signaling his own rapid ascent to the top of hip-hop. And as he continued to grow in popularity, those financial achievements only grew larger.

3. Summer Sixteen Tour (with Future) (2016) - $80.9M

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 30: (L-R) Drake and Future performing on stage during The Summer Sixteen Tour at AmericanAirlines Arena on August 30, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

The Summer Sixteen Tour was a co-headlining effort between Drake and Future, only three years after Future opened for Drake. The run, which supported the release of Drake’s Views, Future’s Evol, and the duo’s What A Time To Be Alive, lasted 54 shows. OVO signees Roy Woods and Dvsn were the main opening acts for the pair. Names like Kanye West, Usher, and Rihanna (among over a dozen others) made guest appearances on the lengthy journey. The tour was, to that point, the biggest that Drake had been on. He and Future brought in $80.9 million and were seven tickets shy of selling 721,000 overall. On average, they sold 13,352 tickets a night, good for just under $1.5 million in revenue per show, as tickets cost $112.30 on average.

Of course, this tour is infamous for having to be canceled with six shows remaining. Drake suffered an ankle injury in October, which he initially attempted to power through, as the tour was approaching the finish line. However, doctors advised him against continuing the shows, which led to a postponement that eventually became a cancellation since he was getting ready to embark on the Boy Meets World Tour the following January. It was a disappointing end to a critically acclaimed and commercially huge run for Drake, who solidified himself as the biggest rapper alive with his banner 2016.

2. Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour (2018) - $103M

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Drake performs during the Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour at Little Caesars Arena on August 14, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Aubrey & the Three Migos, a co-headlining tour with the legendary Atlanta trio, proved to be a massive success for all involved. The tour, which supported the release of both Scorpion and Culture II, was a huge effort. Across 54 shows, the quartet sold 877,241 tickets. On average, they sold 16,245 tickets per show. They were joined by Roy Woods, who opened for them following the release of his own solo album, Say Less.

Aubrey & the Three Migos made history by becoming the first hip-hop tour to ever bring in $100 million, ending their run with $103,062,438. This means that, on a night-to-night basis, they brought in about $1.9 million, with an average ticket price of about $118. Aubrey & the Three Migos was, for a few years, the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time, before Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour briefly took that throne. Unfortunately, Migos split before the three of them and Drake could hit the stage for any more shows but fans will be able to look back fondly at that 2018 run with all of them together.

1. It's All a Blur Tour (with 21 Savage & J. Cole) (2023–2024) - $320.5M

It’s All A Blur is far and away Drake’s biggest tour ever. The co-headlining effort started between him and 21 Savage, to support their Grammy-nominated joint album Her Loss. Following the release of For All The Dogs and Scary Hours 3, J. Cole replaced 21 on the second leg as the co-headliner while 21 went on the road for his American Dream tour, for the section they later subtitled “Big As The What?” Joined by a rotating cast of openers including Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, Central Cee, Lil Durk, Zack Bia, Skillibeng, and Sleepy Hallow (who only joined the tour for one Barclays Center performance), it was an unparalleled success in the hip-hop landscape. They sold out every venue they performed at from July 2023 to April 2024.