Ranking Drake’s Albums Since “Certified Lover Boy”

This new decade has seen Drake continue to be a dominant force in the music industry as he consistently shares new music, topping the charts and breaking streaming records in the process. He recently dropped his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs just in time to conclude his It’s All A Blur Tour of North America. The new record follows a trilogy of albums, including the collaborative Her Loss with 21 Savage, last year’s Honestly, Nevermind, and 2021’s Certified Lover Boy. A new Drake release is guaranteed to divide listeners, and it appears that the reception of For All the Dogs is no different. Despite these mixed opinions, Drizzy is not afraid to clap back.

Drake’s output so far this decade has been prolific, releasing at least one full-length album each year. The quick turnaround between projects is commendable and is deserving of some time off. In a recent episode of his Sound 42 radio show, Drake announced that he will be taking a break from music, “For maybe a year or so.” The Canadian superstar cited stomach problems and his overall health as reasons for his temporary hiatus. To commemorate Drake’s prolific run, the release of For All the Dogs, and his well-deserved break, we are ranking his albums since Certified Lover Boy from worst to best. Take a look at the list below.

4. For All the Dogs (2023)

Drake’s latest album has not been out for very long, so comparing it to his other albums may seem early. While it is still fresh in our minds, For All the Dogs does not stack up against Drake’s previous releases. The album’s bloated tracklist is held back by its runtime and features, with some exceptions. J. Cole, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Bad Bunny contributed standout performances that made for memorable collaborations.

The tracklist has bright moments, but For All the Dogs is ultimately uneven. Lyrically and vocally, Drake has his high points, but there are instances where his performances fall flat. It is a prime example of how Drake can be a victim of his own success with an album that caters to every style. For All the Dogs is still brand new, so only time will tell how it ages in the span of Drake’s discography.

3. Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage (2022)

Drake has recruited 21 Savage for every album since Certified Lover Boy, so it was only right for the two to lock in for an entire joint album. Their collaborative effort, Her Loss, reinvigorated Drake’s rapping skills as he and 21 brought out the best in each other. While the two certainly have chemistry, it does not always translate to making good songs. The project can sometimes be disjointed, but there are plenty of gems on Her Loss.

Songs like “Rich Flex,” “Hours in Silence,” and “Spin Bout U” displayed the duo’s irresistible synergy. Savage held his own, but Drake was the star of the show as his versatility shined throughout the tracklist. His catchy melodies and skillful bars commanded the songs, not to mention “Middle of the Ocean” is arguably one of Drake's best songs of the decade so far. Her Loss excited with its highlights, but also felt monotonous at times. For that reason, it sits at No. 3 on the list.

2. Certified Lover Boy (2021)

Certified Lover Boy is far from Drake’s best work but has many redeeming qualities. The album’s lengthy tracklist may be inconsistent, but plenty of highlights exist. Its worst moments do not detract from the best tracks that carry the album’s quality. Certified Lover Boy includes one of Drake’s best intro tracks with “Champagne Poetry,” as well as quality collaborations with JAY-Z, Travis Scott, and Tems. Drake sang his heart out with Future and Ty Dolla $ign and reunited with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross for “You Only Live Twice.” The overblown tracklist and overall sequence of For All the Dogs is reminiscent of Certified Lover Boy, but the latter trumps the former with its strongest tracks.

1. Honestly, Nevermind (2022)

Fans were caught off guard with the surprise announcement of Honestly, Nevermind, but even more with the album’s musical direction. Drake primarily sang on his seventh studio album, with the exception of certain tracks. He experimented with moody house music, Baltimore club, and R&B. It made for a unique listening experience distinct from other Drake albums. Honestly, Nevermind displayed Drake’s effortless knack for creating catchy melodies. He may work well with others, but there were no features besides 21 Savage on “Jimmy Cooks.”

Honestly, Nevermind is a concise body of work and a focused effort with a cohesive artistic direction. It is free of moments on For All the Dogs and Certified Lover Boy, where he occasionally sounded creatively stagnant. The album saw Drake exploring uncharted territory, which is what made it such an exciting listen and undoubtedly his best release out of his most recent run.

