Her Loss
- Music21 Savage Defends Drake's Bar Over Possible Megan Thee Stallion Diss On "Circo Loco"21 Savage speaks on Drake's lyrics on "Circo Loco." By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Appears To Take Shots At Metro BoominDrizzy calls out the "tweet-and-deleters" weeks after Metro Boomin's comments about "Her Loss."By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Takes Action Against Metro Boomin Following "Her Loss" CommentsDrake can be a petty individual.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake May Have Responded To Metro Boomin's "Her Loss" CommentsMetro Boomin had a lot to say about the streaming wars recently.By Alexander Cole
- Music2024 Grammy Nominees: Drake, 21 Savage, And Killer Mike Dominate Rap CategoriesThe list of 2024 Grammy nominees has arrived.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture21 Savage Slams Kodak Black For Claiming That He "Switched Up"21 Savage claims Kodak Black sounds jealous and entitled after the Broward County rapper called him out on "Drink Champs."By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Calls Cap On Kodak Black Claiming "Her Loss" Caused "Jimmy Cooks" Rapper To Switch Up On HimSavage doesn't think Black is looking at things the right way.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Seemingly Ends Grammy Boycott, Submits "Her Loss" With 21 Savage For ConsiderationDrake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" has been submitted for consideration in the Album Of The Year and Rap Album Of The Year categories. By Aron A.
- MusicRanking Drake's Albums Since "Certified Lover Boy"Drake’s output this decade has been prolific as he has released at least one full-length album each year.
By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDrake & 21 Savage Drop Music Video For "Spin Bout U" Off "Her Loss"The rap duo gets their huge cruise destroyed by a group of vengeful past flames in the new visual.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Reveals Origins Of Drake FriendshipDrizzy may be just as much a fan as he is.By Kairi Coe
- MusicKodak Black Won't Collab With Drake Because Released "Her Loss" With 21 SavageKodak suggests he and Drake were working ona joint project but instead, Drizzy dropped one with 21.By Erika Marie
- MusicKiely Williams Says Drake Should Apologize To Megan Thee StallionThe R&B singer called Drake out after he advocated for bonuses for artists who reach Spotify streaming milestones.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNoreaga Suggests Future Is Upset With Drake Over 21 Savage "Her Loss" ProjectNore made it clear that this is a rumor in the streets, but he shared what he heard.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake & 21 Savage Reportedly Going On Summer Tour, "It's All A Blur"According to allegedly leaked ticketing screenshots, the "Her Loss" duo is hitting the road this summer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosDrake Drops "Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin" Music VideoCentral Cee, Mike Tyson, Lil Baby and more appear in Drake's new video for "Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin'."By Aron A.
- Antics21 Savage Wants His Body Frozen Until 212121 Savage wants to live for another 98 years. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture"Her Loss" Surpasses One Billion Streams On SpotifyThe streaming platform made the announcement on Monday (December 26).By Isaac Fontes
- MusicDrake Calls SZA's 'SOS' "Incredible," Says "Her Loss" Took 4 Months To CreateDrizzy can't get enough of SZA's record & also explains how long it took him to complete some of his fans' favorite albums.By Erika Marie