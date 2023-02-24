Kairi Coe
- Original ContentCity Girls' Best Collaborations, From Doja Cat To Moneybagg YoThe QC ladies have collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest. Let's go back into their catalog to dance to their best collabs!By Kairi Coe
- MusicFormer SOB x RBE Rapper Lul G Set To Serve 21-Year SentenceThe pending sentence stems from Lul G’s 2019 murder charge.By Kairi Coe
- MusicDon Toliver Remembers Joe Budden’s Support Before The FameThe two originally met back in 2018 in New York City.By Kairi Coe
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Heckler’s Pregnancy QuestionThis isn’t the first time she’s been questioned about a new baby on the way.By Kairi Coe
- RelationshipsKodak Black Remembers XXXTentacion In New PostThis follow’s the Project Baby’s 2021 trubute song to XXX.By Kairi Coe
- GramOmarion Recalls Getting Punk’d By Bow Wow At 19The singer provides more context around the pink on Instagram.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Appeals 150-Day Jail SentenceThe former “Empire” served six days in 2022.By Kairi Coe
- RelationshipsGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Share Photo of Newborn Girl IcelandIceland Ka’oir Davis was born on February 8th.By Kairi Coe
- MixtapesKali Uchis’ Releases Love-Laced LP, “Red Moon In Venus”Kali Uchis dreamily explores the depths of love and heartbreak on her newest project.By Kairi Coe
- RelationshipsIndia Love Confirms Her & Devin Haney Are “No Longer Together”The two dated for well over a year.By Kairi Coe
- Music“Snooze” Co-Writer Babyface Says He Has More Songs With SZASZA was also slated to appear on his “Girls Night Out” LP.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shows Off Workout Bod With Kelly RowlandThe two beauties have been friends for over a decade.By Kairi Coe
- RelationshipsRay J Wants To Call Off Divorce With Princess Love AgainThis is now the third time the singer has done so.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureTwitter Bashes Joe Budden For Michael B. Jordan RantMany are calling Joe a hypocrite for his choice words.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Teases New Music With Anderson .PaakThis is the first time the two have collaborated.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureAaron Carter’s Mother Releases Death Scene PhotosToxicology reports showed no water in Aaron’s lung, proving he didn’t pass from drowning.By Kairi Coe
- MusicGloRilla Fan Catches Wig At Show And Installs ItFans have taken their love for the star to new heights, we fear.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Calls Michael B. Jordan “Corny” For Run-In With Lore’lJoe believes Jordan actually is corny after his viral red carpet moment.By Kairi Coe
- RelationshipsChris Brown Likes New Post By Karrueche, Sparking DebateBreezy has since taken his like back.By Kairi Coe
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Receives Second Mention On “Jeopardy"Would you have guessed the $200 answer?By Kairi Coe
- MusicAshanti Shows Love To Ja Rule On His 47th BirthdayFun fact: Ja Rule is actually a leap year baby.By Kairi Coe
- MusicCoi Leray And Big Boss Vette Twerk To “Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)”The two women surprised fans by releasing the track two days early.By Kairi Coe
- MusicKali Uchis Previews Summer Walker Feature On “Deserve Me”This is the first time the two songstresses have collaborated.By Kairi Coe
- MoviesJonathan Majors Recalls Exhausting “Creed III” Fight ScenesThe film is set to release this Friday, March 3rd.By Kairi Coe
- LifeKay Flock Shows Gains In New Jail PhotoHis lawyer has also provided an updated on the rapper’s charges.By Kairi Coe
- GramToosii Defends The LGBTQIA+ Community In New IG StoryThe artist is taking a stand.By Kairi Coe
- MusicTupac, Eminem, And Drake Artifacts Up For Sale In Hip-Hop AuctionBarbz can also obtain a pair of shoes worn by Nicki Minaj.By Kairi Coe
- MusicBlueface And Chrisean Talk Lil Baby & Pregnancy With Bootleg KevDid Chrisean just admit to having a girl?By Kairi Coe
- MusicG Herbo Tries Out Birth Simulator On Kai Cenat's StreamCan he reach level 10? Find out here.By Kairi Coe
- BeefCharleston White Trolls T.I.’s Paperwork Party In AtlantaThe event was held at Tip’s popular Trap City Cafe.By Kairi Coe
- MusicFredo Bang Flirts With GloRilla On Instagram LiveGlo may wanna remain FNF.By Kairi Coe
- MusicJhene Aiko Unveils New Wellness Brand’s Sound Bowl CollectionThere’s no better time than now to start your healing journey. By Kairi Coe
- MusicFans Criticize Lil Pump’s Eccentric New HairstyleThe Miami rapper continues to take trolling to new levels.By Kairi Coe
- GossipTommie Lee Alleges Natalie Nunn Slept With Chris BrownThe reality stars’ feud came to blows in the ring last Saturday night.By Kairi Coe
- StreetwearLori Harvey Posts Throwback Photos From Luxe Brazil TripThe beauty wined and dined in of the country’s most exclusive resorts.By Kairi Coe
- LifeMadonna’s Older Brother, Anthony Ciconne, Passes Away At 66The elder sibling battled with alcohol addiction and homelessness.By Kairi Coe
- StreetwearKim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Twinning In Racy PhotosThe two’s flaunt for the ‘gram has already garnered a combined 11.7 million likes.By Kairi Coe
- GossipWendy Willians Ices Out Fan Attempting To Help Her WalkMany believe the fan’s attempt to help was disingenuous.By Kairi Coe
- SongsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Taps Mariah The Scientist For “Secrets” RemixWhy haven’t the two linked sooner?By Kairi Coe
- MusicGS Boyz’s Oh Boy Prince Details Accident With An 18-WheelerThe “Stanky Legg” rapper recalls the grim incident involving his girlfriend.By Kairi Coe
- LifeExtortionists On Black Market Pushed R Kelly Sex Tape: DetailsThis comes just after the singer was sentenced to an additional 20 years.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureRihanna And Her Son Arrive To Milan Fashion WeekA$AP Rocky was a close step behind.By Kairi Coe