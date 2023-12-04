Drake May Have Responded To Metro Boomin's "Her Loss" Comments

Drake and Metro Boomin are two artists up for a Grammy in the rap album of the year category. Overall, this is thanks to the albums Her Loss and Heroes & Villains. Interestingly enough, these are two albums that contain a healthy dose of 21 Savage. That said, there is no telling who is going to win the award this year. It could very well go to Travis Scott for Utopia. However, it could also go to someone like Nas. No matter what, it is crystal clear that there is going to be a big reaction to whoever wins.

Interestingly enough, Metro Boomin had a lot to say over the weekend as it pertains to the race against Drake. After a hip-hop Twitter account revealed how Heroes & Villains is outstreaming Drake, Metro said “Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V." He went on to say that he isn't a fan of awards shows and that he maintains his love for his album. “Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me," Metro said. "Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives.”

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

Drake Claps Back?

Drake

Eventually, Metro deleted his tweet. However, Drake still managed to seemingly get a reply in. In the Instagram story screenshot above, you can see that he quoted "Heart of the City (Ain't No Love) by Jay-Z. Damn. little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/ If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three," his caption reads. It is not clear if this is actually a shot at Metro. However, the timing of it is definitely a bit suspicious. Either way, it is interesting to see Metro be so openly against Her Loss considering his previous work with Drizzy.

What do you think of this situation? Let us know, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Certified Platinum