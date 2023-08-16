Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” Certified Platinum

Drake is one of the most commercially successful artists of his era. Now he’s adding another impressive accomplishment to his nearly unmatched resume. Last year, he surprised fans by taking a shift into house and dance music on his album Honesty, Nevermind. The album spawned hit songs like “Sticky,” “Massive,” and the 21 Savage collaboration “Jimmy Cooks.” Despite that, the album was met with mixed reception from fans and was largely disliked by critics.

Regardless of the reception of the album, it’s reached an impressive level of success. The album debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 and now just barely a year after its release Honestly, Nevermind has been certified platinum. Fans had a mixed reaction to the achievement with some standing up for the album. “maybe a hot take: only good songs in this tracklist – Intro, Sticky, Massive, Jimmy Cooks,” says one commenter. Others claimed that the album’s success is more of a reflection of Drake himself. “Bro can release anything and it goes platinum,” reads one of the top comments on the post.

Yet Another Milestone For Drake

Drake and 21 Savage are currently on a massive North American tour. The “It’s All A Blur” tour has seen the rappers performing career-spanning setlists full of fan-favorite tracks. Honestly, Nevermind songs like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Massive” make an appearance at nearly every single show. Recently, the tour just got another opening performer. It was announced over the weekend that Sexyy Red would be joining the “It’s All A Blur” tour for all of the remaining dates.

The tour has also been a hotbed for attracting other celebs. Fans took notice when Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and Tristan Thompson all enjoyed a recent LA concert together. During the show, Drake even announced that there will be a Bad Bunny collab on his upcoming new album. What do you think of Honestly, Nevermind going platinum just a year after its release? Let us know in the comment section below.

