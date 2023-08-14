Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, And More Hanging Out At Drake Show

Since Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour began last month celebrities have been piling up for a chance to see the show. Between the various stars who have walked him out onto the stage in various cities to the artists who have shown up in attendance to watch, it’s been one star-studded night after another. According to TMZ, during the most recent stop on tour in LA, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and Tristan Thompson were all in attendance.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made the most of their time together enjoying each other’s company in the VIP area. Later, Kim and Tristan Thompson showed up and the group spent much of the two-hour concert together. Seeing Kim Kardashian showing up at a Drake show alone turned a lot of heads. The pair have a long history together dating back to Kim’s relationship with Kanye West. She was pulled into the orbit of a major beef between the two rappers before they ultimately made up.

Drake Concert Pulls In Even More Celebs

Drake and 21 Savage supplemented the breakout year of one of the biggest new stars of 2023. The pair first took notice of Sexyy Red when she popped up at a concert in Brooklyn. It wasn’t the only time she popped up at a big show as Travis Scott brought her out to perform shortly after. Now Sexyy Red has officially joined the “It’s All A Blur” tour and will be performing at all the remaining dates.

Recently, a ring worn by 2pac in one of his final public appearances sold at auction. It fetched an impressive $1 million price tag becoming the most expensive piece of rap memorabilia ever auctioned off. In the days following fans were surprised by who actually purchased it. Drake himself actually bought the ring and showed it off during an after-party a few days later. What do you think of the newest crop of celebrities showing up to Drake’s concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

