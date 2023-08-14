Sexyy Red Added To Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour

Sexyy Red is on a huge winning streak.

By Alexander Cole
In case you haven’t noticed right now, Sexyy Red is having a massive moment. Following the release of her song “Pound Town,” the St. Louis artist has been going viral, frequently. Although not everyone is a fan, there is no doubt that she has a lot of energy right now. Overall, she is someone who can captivate an audience, and her love for the craft is infectious. Not to mention, she has proven to be an awesome performer who is not afraid to take a risk every now and again. Needless to say, she has the blueprint for success.

Artists like Drake have been taking notice of Sexyy Red. During a recent concert in Brooklyn, he shouted her out after she decided to come through. Moreover, Travis Scott invited her to perform on stage with him about a month ago. She also has a new song with Lancey Foux that is making the rounds for all of the right reasons. At this point, no one can break her stride. However, it turns out things are about to get a whole lot better for her.

Sexyy Red Gets A Huge W

Last night, Sexyy Red took to Twitter and revealed that she would be on all of the remaining dates to Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour. Yes, that is right. Sexyy Red will now be the opener to Drake and 21 Savage. Her fans immediately noted that this is her biggest look yet. Moreover, others complimented her management for being so successful at turning her into the star we see before us.

It has been very impressive to watch Sexyy Red on this run, and we cannot wait to see what she ends up pulling off next. Let us know your thoughts on the artist, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

