That Chick Angel’s “One Margarita (Ladies Remix)” Features Sexyy Red, FendiDa Rappa, & Flo Milli

In the times of TikTok, it doesn’t take much for a person to go viral with the right creative vision. One of the most memorable songs to come from the platform so far this summer is That Chick Angel’s “One Margarita (Margarita Song),” which has been garnering attention all over the world. It was only a few weeks ago that Saucy Santana opted to hop on the official remix of the track, and for today’s New Music Friday (August 11) haul, another trio of lyricists is giving us their take on the popular single.

As Uproxx reports, Sexyy Red, FendiDa Rappa, and Flo Milli have joined forces with Angel for the “One Margarita (Ladies Remix).” All three rap divas are known for slinging salacious bars, and this studio session was no exception. They even referred to Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer’s relationship drama over her sheer Givenchy dress, rapping, “I know you hatin’ sayin’, ‘You a mom,’ but / Give me four margarita’s I’ma be my husband’s sl*t.”

That Chick Angel Returns with Her “One Margarita (Ladies Remix)”

For those who love an evening of liquor and NSFW shenanigans, Angel’s work is obviously a top contender for Song of the Summer. Standing beside it are singles like Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” as well as Diddy’s “Act Bad” with the City Girls and Fabolous.

Check out Sexyy Red, FendiDa Rappa, and Flo Milli on the “One Margarita (Ladies Remix)” above. If you’re feeling the new track, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap back in later this weekend to stream our Fire Emoji and R&B Season updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

D**n, I had like five margaritas

His head between my legs, I ain’t know he was an eater

Like to say what’s on my mind when he pours that tequila

He dishin’, I’m a dime, he can’t treat me like I’m Sheila

