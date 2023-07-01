Flo Milli’s “Ho, why is you here ?” Turns Three: Stream “Not Friendly” To Celebrate

Not so long ago, Flo Milli was an everyday girl with dreams of being a rap diva. Now, the Alabama native has undoubtedly made those come true, thanks to plenty of hard work, perseverance, strong stage presence, and lyrical wit. Her most recent project, You Still Here, Ho? hit DSPs last year, once again impressing us with her eye for aesthetics and pop culture knowledge. Before that came 2020’s Ho, why is you here?, which just so happens to celebrate its third birthday today (July 24).

The featureless, 12-track effort put Milli on the map thanks to titles like “In The Party,” and “Beef FloMix,” as well as “May I.” Those all make great additions to your turn-up playlist, but to celebrate her debut project’s anniversary, we’re spotlighting a slightly more underrated title – “Not Friendly.” The braggadocious single was initially shared on SoundCloud and Spotify in late 2018, but eventually disappeared to later be repurposed as a promotional track for Ho, why is you here ?.

Flo Milli is “Not Friendly”

Throughout her confident bars, the 23-year-old makes it clear that she’s not one to dim her light in order to make others more comfortable. “When I walk up in the room, I f**k up her whole mood / They see me and these b**ches catch a whole attitude,” she rhymes mid-way through her first verse. “And ain’t no competition to me, girl, I always seem to win / When I’m done with her, I bet she won’t try that s**t again,” Milli later adds.

Check out the animated visual for Flo Milli’s “Not Friendly” above, or add the catchy song to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Which title from Ho, why is you here ? is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our latest Fire Emoji update at the link below.

