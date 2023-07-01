Flo Milli Spits Over Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” Beat In Bold New Self-Titled Freestyle

Flo Milli’s fanbase has been loudly and proudly supporting her since 2020’s Ho, why is you here ? project. That included viral tracks like “Beef FloMix” and “In The Party, and her work undeniably made her presence felt. Since then, the Alabama native has only gone on to elevate her status within the industry. 2022 gave us You Still Here, Ho ?. In the following year, an impressive string of singles have kept the spotlight on Flo. However, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that her success isn’t as far-reaching as Ice Spice’s, despite the fact that she’s been in the public eye longer.

Nevertheless, Milli isn’t letting the comparisons get her down. Instead, she’s doing her part to twist the conversation in her favour. The lyricist is chiefly the 50th anniversary of hip-hop to pay homage to some of the industry’s greats. Earlier this month she showed love to Too $hort on “Flo The Whistle.” Now the fashionista is giving Lil Wayne his flowers with a self-titled freestyle over his timeless A Milli beat.

Flo Milli Feeds Her Fans Once Again

“Lil Wayne is still the GREATEST RAPPER ALIVE,” Flo declared on Instagram this New Music Friday (July 21) when announcing her latest release. Throughout the song she creatively twists the Louisana native’s lyrics to fit her own life. “She’s a beast, she’s a dog / She’s a muthef*ckin’ problem / Claiming she want what but be running like a possum,” the 23-year-old spits. “You can’t stand ’em then you drop ’em / Hoes get messy imma mop ’em / hallucinogenic have ’em rolling when I rock ’em.”

Check out Flo Milli’s latest gift to her fans exclusively on YouTube above, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments afterward. Elsewhere in the world of freestyles, Drake and Central Cee teamed up with On The Radar Radio to give us their first-ever joint effort, which you can stream at the link below.

