Flo Milli has quickly blossomed into one of the most exciting names in hip-hop today. Overall, she is someone who has incredible flows and the charisma to match. Moreover, she picks the best production possible, and it leads to some great moments. She is someone who continues to raise her profile, and as a woman in hip-hop, she continues to grow and stand out from the crowd. Not to mention, she has a great respect for the artists who have come before her.

Recently, Flo Milli got to team up with Google Pixel, Mass Appeal, and SONY Music Entertainment’s Certified. Overall, this partnership is for Pixel RePresented, which is a new series that promotes women in hip-hop while also celebrating the genre’s 50th birthday. With this new entry into the series, Flo Milli got to give her take on Too $hort’s classic song “Blow The Whistle.” Never one to give up on a good pun, Flo Milli decided to call this new track “Flo The Whistle.”

Flo Milli Continues To Shine

Throughout this track, Flo Milli does a great job of keeping to the spirit of the original. Her flows and vocal inflections make the track truly stand out. Moreover, the production here is going to transport you back to 2006. This is just a really great homage to one of the greats and who better to do it than Milli? If you are a fan of Too $hort and you want to see a young artist do their best to pay homage, then check this out.

Hopefully, we get more great music from Flo Milli, very soon. Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

A.P. on my wrist, where you get that from?

He got ninety-nine bitches, but my ass ain’t one

I don’t trip, keep it trill, bitch, I feel like Bun

Shakin’ ass in Jamaica while he feeding me rum

