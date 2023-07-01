Drake & Central Cee’s “On The Radar” Freestyle Brings The Madness & Badness Together

Drake is perhaps the busiest he’s ever been in his life. From co-parenting Adonis to travelling with 21 Sav on their It’s All A Blur tour, the 36-year-old’s schedule is jam-packed. Even with all of that on his plate, he’s still found time to promote his new poetry book. Additionally, there’s his upcoming For All The Dogs album, and now, his first-ever freestyle with “Doja” hitmaker Central Cee.

The pair have been friends for some time now. They finally had the opportunity to work together in tandem with On The Radar Radio. Drizzy confirmed that they were working on something together earlier this week, and on Friday (July 21), the highly anticipated video hit YouTube, complete with undeniably impressive verses from each quick-witted lyricist.

Central Cee & Drake’s On The Radar Freestyle is Finally Here

Champagne Papi kicks things off with bars about wanting to hide the identities of who he hangs out with from the feds. “But we know some demon guys, with jealous and evil eyes / You know that’s how Jesus died, you know that’s how Julius Caesar died,” he reflects later on during his turn behind the mic. For Cench’s part, he holds his own beside the seasoned veteran, proving exactly why he’s risen to impressive heights so quickly.

Check out Drake and Central Cee’s On The Radar verses above, and let us know which one you prefer in the comments. If you’re wondering when we’ll hear more new music from the foreign lyricist, Ice Spice recently revealed that she’s got an unheard remix of “Feelin’ U (Munch)” featuring Cee that we might hear in the future. Read about that at the link below, and check back later for more HNHH release recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

A man my dad that would be beefing with, but we don’t do grieving time

F**k teasing time

If I come inside you, it’s breeding time

So much for idols, KMT with that eye roll

Knew that I made it when I had drivers holding my last name up in arrivals

