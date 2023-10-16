Central Cee Speaks On His Own Similarities With Ice Spice

Central Cee said that Ice Spice reminds him of himself.

Everyone is talking about Ice Spice. The biggest breakout rap star of 2023 has been subject to one interview after another in the past few months. That includes a recent LA Times piece where she let fans know that she is dating someone, but won't say who. Earlier this year for a piece in Variety they even talked to one of Ice Spice's new besties Taylor Swift to get her perspective on the young rap star.

Earlier today Ice Spice was the subject of a new Complex feature. In the interview, she talked about how she cares about music critics opinions and doesn't really consider herself a "lyricist." But they also talked to British rapper Central Cee about what he sees in Spice. "She reminds me of me a bit, she's cool innit. Humble, down to earth, don't really care too much about the shiny stuff; but knows how to play the game" he responded. In the comments of a post about his response, some suspect that he's just trying to hype Ice Spice up because he's interested in her romantically, but others refute that. Check out the full quote and fan responses below.

Central Cee Has High Praise For Ice Spice

Just last week, Central Cee was included in the announcement of an international new single. The Kid LAROI is tapping Cee, alongside BTS member and K-pop star Jung Kook for a new single. The track is called "TOO MUCH" and is set to arrive later this week on October 20.

Back in July, Central Cee teamed up with yet another high-profile rap figure. That was of course Drake, when the pair linked up for the "On The Radar Freestyle." The track has racked up an impressive 50 million streams on Spotify since it first dropped placing it among some of Cee's most popular tracks. What do you think of Central Cee's comments in support of Ice Spice? Let us know in the comment section below.

