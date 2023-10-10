The Kid LAROI Announces New Song With Jung Kook And Central Cee

Following a string of new singles earlier this year that was punctuated by an appearance on the Barbie soundtrack, The Kid LAROI has been quiet for a few months. He pulled out of an opening slot on Lil Baby's tour following reports of low ticket sales and canceled shows. Ultimately, he didn't give much explanation to his reason behind abandoning the tour dates. The next time he spoke to fans it was with an Instagram post updating them on the status of his new album.

"I’m sorry I’ve been a bit silent. Been going through a lot recently. I’m good but I’ve just needed space to focus on processing my feelings & work. Here to let you know that a lot of videos have been shot these past couple weeks, I shot the album cover & I’m working with the label to get you a date. I also added more songs to the record. It’s done though. I love you. Thanks for staying with me," he captioned the post. Now, fans who waited are finally getting announcements of new music from the rapper. Check out his most recent Instagram post below.

The Kid LAROI Has A New Single And Album On The Way

The Kid LAROI has a new song called "Too Much" on the way. The track features K-pop superstar and BTS member Jung Kook as well as British rapper Central Cee. Fans will get a chance to hear the track when it drops on October 20, but that isn't all. At the end of the post LAROI also promises that the full album he's been working on will drop in November.

This will be Jung Kook's third rap collaboration in the past few months. First he teamed up with Latto for the song "Seven" which debuted at number one on the Hot 100. He followed that up with "3D" alongside Jack Harlow which landed at number 5 on the chart this week. What do you think of The Kid LAROI announcing a new single with Jung Kook and Central Cee? Let us know in the comment section below.

