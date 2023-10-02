The Kid LAROI And Central Cee Link Up In New Instagram Photo

In the newest unexpected crossover, pop-crooner and Juice Wrld protégé The Kid LAROI met up with Central Cee. Cee shared a picture of the two together to his Instagram story over the weekend. The pair are sporting similarly simple all-black outfits and standing in front of a pretty plain background. There isn't much to glean from the photo itself but that didn't stop fans from speculating. Mostly they were wondering what a crossover between the two artists' very distinct styles would sound like.

The Kid LAROI has been pretty quiet since around August. Trippie Red previewed some new music he made with LAROI to build up hype with fans. That paid off when he dropped Love Letter To You 5 where LAROI appears on the song "Wind." He stands among an already impressive feature list that also includes Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Bryson Tiller, and many more. The most recent single LAROI has released is "Forever & Again." The track landed on the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig's massive summer blockbuster Barbie. Check out Kid LAROI and Central Cee together below.

The Kid LAROI And Central Cee Together

Also back in August, The Kid LAROI shared some details on his new album with fans. His debut album The First Time was rumored to drop earlier this year but ultimately never materialized. He described the sound of his new album in an Instagram post. It's supposed to include a variety of genres or as he says "rap sh*t, alternative sh*t, kind of pop sh*t on there, too, R&B.”

If that wasn't enough to get fans excited LAROI also believes his new sound is his best yet. "It's the best material I've ever made," he confidently declares in the same Instagram post. He ends by thanking fans for staying with him over the long period between releases though he doesn't confirm when his new project could arrive. What do you think of The Kid LAROI and Central Cee crossing paths and sharing a picture to Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

