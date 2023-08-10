Trippie Redd Previews New Songs With Lil Wayne & The Kid LAROI

Despite multiple delays, it seems like Trippie Redd’s A Love Letter To You 5 is finally arriving soon, as it’s scheduled to drop tomorrow (Friday, August 11). Moreover, there have been a slew of singles for the project as well, whether it was to hold fans over for the delay or as part of the rollout process. Regardless, we’ve gotten a lot of heat from the Ohio native as of late, and it looks like this new album will bring us that much more. Furthermore, Trippie recently teased two new tracks on his Instagram, one featuring Lil Wayne and one featuring The Kid LAROI. He seems quite excited to finally share this with fans, as he often is with them on social media.

First up is “I’m Mad At Me” with Weezy, which takes things back to a more old-school hip-hop sound with a beautiful sample chop and crisp boom-bap drums. With the iconic lighter flick and all, Tunechi comes through with a steady and charismatic flow after Trippie Redd opened the snippet up with some bars of his own. It’s clean, soulful, and an exciting shift for Trippie considering his most prominent and popular output. All in all, it’s exactly what longtime fans want from such a versatile figure in the rap game.

Read More: Trippie Redd Drops Tracklist For “A Love Letter To You 5”

Trippie Redd’s New Material With Lil Wayne & The Kid LAROI

On the other hand, “Wind” with The Kid LAROI features impassioned vocals from him and a slinky bassline. From the melody and instrumental aesthetics, this is more up the MANSION MUSIK MC’s traditional alley. It’s moodier, more languid, and the lyrics are more heartbroken. In fact, it seems like this track is going to show off a lot of vocal chemistry between LAROI and Trippie Redd. For example, their singing tones and inflections are quite similar in this snippet, especially with Trippie’s dramatic and climactic chorus.

Meanwhile, previous singles like “Left 4 Dead” already gave fans a taste of the sounds the 24-year-old will play with on ALLTY5. He’s nothing if not a musical chameleon, which makes any project all the more exciting to listen to. We’ll see if “I’m Mad At Me” and “Wind” are album highlights, or if there’s even better cuts on there. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Trippie Redd.

Read More: Trippie Redd Apologizes For Cheating On Skye Morales