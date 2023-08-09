Trippie Redd Apologizes For Cheating On Skye Morales

Trippie Redd shared an emotional apology to Skye Morales on Instagram, earlier this week, for cheating on her. The two had been together since 2021, although they’ve seemed to call it quits amid Redd’s infidelity.

“Just wanted to publicly apologize to Skye do not be mad at her I cheated she not have had the best attitude with me but she was the most loyal partner I ever had and I lost her,” Trippie Redd wrote, as noted by The Shade Room. “I just want u guys to be better than me. So if u find someone that makes u feel special think before u do [when] [you’re] mad I will never forgive myself for this s**t ever.”

Trippie Redd & Skye Morales On The “One Big Party Tour”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: Trippie Redd and Skye. Morales backstage during “One Big Party Tour” at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

He continued: “I’m sorry Skye I don’t even want you to forgive me I just want u to know I understand I feel it I’m a fucking idiot I promise u nun of it was worth wat I had wats done in the dark always comes to light and yea I hate myself fk all the people that have been waiting for this to happen. I hate u not as much as I hate myself tho.” Prior to their apparent relationship troubles, Trippie and Skye collaborated on the single, “Took My Breath Away,” back in June. The song arrived in preparation for Redd’s upcoming album, A Love Letter to You 5.

Trippie Redd Apologizes To Skye Morales

After a long wait, Redd is finally set to release A Love Letter to You 5 on August 11, 2023. It will serve as his fifth commercial mixtape and feature guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and The Kid Laroi, as well as Skye Morales. Be on the lookout for the project, later this week.

